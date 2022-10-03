Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Scary Movie 4, and More Best Free Movies on Plex This October
It's Spooky Season! Check out our picks for the best streaming horror movies on Plex this month.
When the month of October comes, the ghosts and ghoulies at Den of Geek go full-tilt into horror content. Any scary story that has monsters, murder, mayhem, or any chill-inducing word that doesn’t start with “M” is good by us. Whether it’s low-budget thrills or “elevated horror,” we’re down to engorge ourselves on all horror subgenres. Spooky Season is finally here, and we couldn’t be more grateful that Plex TV allows us to stream all of the creepy content we could want to our black hearts’ content — all for free!
Of course, this month is all horror movies! Our picks include cult classics, 80s throwbacks, beloved indie spooks and even some horror comedy. Head over to Plex TV now to stream the best free entertainment available and circle back here each month for Den of Geek Critics’ picks!
3 From Hell
The conclusion of Rob Zombie’s Firefly trilogy, 3 From Hell takes place 10 years after the events of The Devil’s Rejects, with Otis, Baby Firefly, and Captain Spaulding in prison. However, Otis’ half-brother attempts to break the trio out of prison, causing all kinds of chaos and one hell of a body count. The film still has the sleazy ‘70s C-movie vibe that the preceding films had, but Zombie is more confident than ever in the director’s chair. If you didn’t enjoy the bloody exploits of the Firefly clan before, nothing here will likely change your mind, but if you found the previous entries entertaining, then Zombie has one more gloriously deranged thrill ride left for you.
3 From Hell
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Look, sometimes you want to watch smart, finely crafted horror movies from respected auteurs, and other times you just want to watch cheesy little cheapies that make you laugh just as much as they make you squirm. Goofy, fun, and deliriously gory, Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a B-horror classic. We’d tell you the plot, but it’s all right there in the title. Some may call it tacky, but we believe all of the circus-themed horror touches are inspired and the savvy, low-budget filmmaking is more than admirable. While it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, Killer Klowns from Outer Space is beloved enough that its getting the horror video game treatment almost 35 years after its original release, proving its enduring appeal.
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
The House of the Devil
Ti West is currently enjoying a moment with X and its follow-up Pearl being the surprise horror hits of 2022, but the director first received widespread acclaim with his effective thriller The House of the Devil. The film painstakingly pays homage to horror films of the ‘70s and ‘80s, using filming techniques of that era to give the film a grimy, 16mm aesthetic. The House of the Devil follows a broke college student who takes a babysitting job at a remote home only for something sinister and evil to occur. The movie uses the “satanic panic” of the 1980s as a plot point and is an expert example of slow-burning dread that builds into a memorable, frenetic conclusion.
Phantasm
A cult classic that launched one of the most idiosyncratic horror franchises in history, Phantasm is a bold, original little indie picture that still can bring an immense sense of dread to viewers over 40 years later. Some argue that the plot of Phantasm is incoherent, but that’s part of its charm. Let us try to recap: two brother attempt to stop their local mortician, The Tall Man, who is actually a supernatural and malevolent being, from transforming the dead of Earth into dwarf zombies to be sent to his planet and used as slaves. Featuring surrealist imagery and an ending that’s up for interpretation, Phantasm is a unique experience that lends itself well to repeat viewings and proves that sometimes less is more when it comes to horror.
Scary Movie 4 (Starts streaming 10/14)
If you’re looking to cut the tension with some laughs, the Scary Movie franchise may not be all that smart, but they’re typically good for a good chuckle or two. Scary Movie 4, the last in the franchise to feature stars Anna Farris and Regina Hall, Scary Movie 4 follows Cindy as she attempts to survive an alien invasion. The film parodies War of the Worlds, Saw II, and The Village, with other Bush-era pop culture moments thrown in at random. Look, we can’t in full conscious say that this movie is good, per se, but it is fun, mainly due to the commitment by Farris and Hall, always the MVPs of this series. If you like seeing mid-2000s horror references alongside a recreation of Tom Cruise’s Oprah couch-jumping moment, this is the movie for you.