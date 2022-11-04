Spawn, An American Werewolf In London and The Best Movies Free on Plex in November

De Palma (Starts 11/21)

Noah Baumbach and Jake Paltrow’s love letter to a true American outsider auteur, De Palma is a tribute to the bad boy of the New Hollywood movement, Brian De Palma. The documentary rightly relies on De Palma’s own words rather than too many talking head interviews, allowing the endlessly entertaining director and screenwriter to wax poetic. Exploring De Palma’s pioneering use of steadicam, his meticulously crafted action sequences, and more, De Palma is part retrospective and part film school, essential viewing for fans of the director and anyone with an appreciation for uncompromising filmmaking.

An American Werewolf In London

An American Werewolf in London is a favorite here at Den of Geek, but it wasn’t always so beloved. At the time of the horror comedy’s release, New York Times film critic Janet Maslin, known for her superb taste and measured reviews, wrote Jon Landis’ film off as “callow.” We’d argue those “callow” qualities are exactly what makes the film so endearing. A remake of The Wolf Man filtered through the sardonic voice that brought you Animal House, An American Werewolf in London follows two American travelers who fail to listen to the warnings of the superstitious locals, arrogantly assuming that the supernatural folktales of the Old World are something to laugh at. Boy, are they wrong. Introducing the idea of meta-commentary 15 years before Scream and featuring jaw-dropping, Academy Award-winning practical effects from Rick Baker, An American Werewolf in London is one of the best horror comedies ever made.

First Reformed

No one would ever call Paul Schrader an optimist. The director and writer’s films are always heavy, contemplative works that routinely end with volatile characters committing acts of violence as a means of self-expression or redemption. Schrader’s 2017 film First Reformed fits that bill as well. A story about a pastor of a small congregation played by Ethan Hawke, the film shows what happens when a man of God has an unshakable encounter with an environmental activist that completely changes his worldview. A movie about faith, isolation, and politics, First Reformed is a hypnotic character study that asks hard questions and comes to shocking, thought-provoking answers.

