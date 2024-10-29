Haunted House FearFest Hosts Its Biggest Show Yet

“When I got passed over for promotions or I just had a rough time, I always still managed to observe what the other people were doing,” Huff tells us when we sat down on the last day of the festival. “So I took those lessons and pivoted more to what I really want to do. And then the festival came about.”

Finding a location for the event was another challenge, but this year’s venue, the Triad Theater, was the perfect partnership. Built in 1890, the historic scene has hosted some of the world’s most prestigious performers. Elizabeth Taylor, Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen and Kristen Wiig, and Lady Gaga have all graced its ornate stage. The vintage jewel box of a theater, festooned in red and gold, and even pillars from the storied Chelsea Hotel, lends itself well to weekly cabaret and drag shows, but also to Haunted House FearFest’s immersive Halloween decor, including piped in haunted house music, blood spattered screens, creepy custom cocktails, and fun-sized Halloween candy scattered across the tables.

HauntTV was another festival sponsor, as many of the films showcased naturally had a paranormal element. Saturday’s festival premiere was the third season finale of Haunted Discoveries, a ghost-hunting show that aims to mix forgotten history and heart into its investigations. The third season spent a lot of time unearthing tragedy—and even lost graves—in Kentucky, especially in the coal-mining area of Harlan County, a region particularly familiar to fans of FX’s show Justified.

Show co-host and festival guest of honor Mustafa Gatollari was thrilled to have Haunted Discoveries showcased at Haunted House FearFest and teased what viewers can expect in the forthcoming season finale, airing on HauntTV this Halloween evening.

“We returned to the Conrad Caldwell Museum, which was our first investigation in Old Louisville, Kentucky, and was America’s most haunted neighborhood. It was a full-circle moment. We wanted to go back there and see if we can replicate our findings and honestly we got even more,” Gatollari says, grinning.

Haunted House FearFest

He also takes pride in the team, including noted physicist Dr. Harry Kloor, and not using devices that can be easily manipulated and have been debunked on their program. “Haunted Discoveries isn’t manufactured. We’re obsessed with telling the actual story.”