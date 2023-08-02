Where You’ve Seen Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s Will Poulter Before: Adam Warlock Actor’s Best Roles

Prior to playing Adam Warlock, some viewers might know him from his recent TV appearances in the acclaimed limited series Dopesick and “Bandersnatch,” the standalone “create-your-own-story” episode of Black Mirror. But he’s also got several other high-profile movies on his resume, and here are five of them where you might have seen the MCU’s newest superhero before.

Warner Bros.

We’re the Millers (2013)

Will Poulter’s fourth movie and first major American project arguably started to generate real attention for him: despite uneven reviews, the movie grossed an astonishing $150 million in the U.S. alone, part of a $270 million worldwide haul. The film stars Jason Sudeikis as David, a low-level drug dealer who needs to travel to Mexico to pick up a new shipment and clear out his debts with his supplier. He enlists his stripper upstairs neighbor (Jennifer Aniston), a 19-year-old runaway (Emma Roberts), and another neighbor, the awkward Kenny (Poulter), to pose as his family for reasons.

Poulter earned a BAFTA Rising Star Award for his amusing performance as Kenny, whose main claim to fame in the picture is getting stung by a bee in that most sensitive of areas on a man’s anatomy. But he still manages to stand out amidst a cast packed with comedic talent, including Ed Helms, Kathryn Hahn, Nick Offerman, and of course the future Ted Lasso.

20th Century Fox

The Maze Runner (2014)

Like many of the Y/A dystopian or supernatural franchises that arrived onscreen in the wake of the success of Twilight and The Hunger Games, The Maze Runner trilogy (!) started out strong but sort of petered out toward the finish. Yet the first film, at least, holds up as a solid sci-fi thriller with an intriguing premise and some fairly well-defined characterizations, seasoned with some genuinely suspenseful action sequences.

As a group of teenagers struggle to survive in a lush meadow while navigating the massive labyrinth that keeps them trapped there, Poulter plays Gally, who insists that the group stay within the walls and goes head-to-head with Thomas (Dylan O’Brien), the protagonist who fights to recover his memories and find a way out of the maze. After doing largely comedies for the first few years of his career, Poulter pivots effortlessly to something darker and more intense – a sign of things to come (although a more heroic Gally resurfaced in 2018’s finale, Maze Runner: The Death Cure).

20th Century Fox

The Revenant (2015)

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s stark, uncompromising adaptation of Michael Punke’s 2002 novel – itself a fictional look at events in the life of frontiersman Hugh Glass – is as beautiful to look at as it is visceral, brutal, and exhausting. Poulter plays Jim Bridger, a young trapper under the leadership of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Glass who is one of the few survivors of an attack by a Native American tribe. When another survivor, Tom Hardy’s Fitzgerald, wants to leave the badly wounded Glass to die (while also murdering Glass’ son), he deceives Bridger into accompanying him.