The Best Guardians of the Galaxy Comics to Grab Before Vol. 3

This is almost all gibberish to movie fans, and if you came to the Guardians after their 2006 comics relaunch, it’s very weird to you too. But this is the first appearance of the super-team; it looks great, and it’s beloved by collectors. Which is why it’s pretty pricey – you’re not going to find a copy in good condition for under $100.

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 (1990)

The team saw a burst of interest in the late 1980s, which led to Marvel putting one of their biggest artists on the book by himself: Jim Valentino. Valentino, who would leave a couple of years after launching Guardians to co-found Image Comics, brought what would come to be known as that Image Comics look and sensibility to the book. Introduced in this landmark first issue? Well, only the greatest Guardians villain of all time: Taserface.

Annihilation Conquest #6

Marvel Cosmic had some ups and downs through the ‘80s and ‘90s. Silver Surfer, Thanos, the Kree, and the Skrulls were all top-tier characters, but beyond them, the world wasn’t especially rich or widely beloved. That all changed in 2006, when a series of interlocking minis tied together by bookend issues pitted all of the space characters against a classic Fantastic Four villain. Annihilation relaunched Marvel Cosmic, and for a half a decade it was home to the absolute best comics Marvel was putting out.

The second series in that run – Annihilation: Conquest – followed a number of characters as the techno-alien Phalanx tried to swoop in and conquer the galaxy on the heels of the Annihilation Wave. The end of that series saw the birth of the new, modern Guardians of the Galaxy: Star Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Gamora, Drax, Adam Warlock, Mantis, and Phyla-Vell. If many of those names sound familiar to you, that’s because this book was the template for the movie series.