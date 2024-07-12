Great Movies That Should Have Ended Earlier

We think that would have been stronger since the final Sam denouement is ultimately superfluous. Viewers already can see Sam was at “home” in the Shire, and Frodo was not. However, we might suggest one other more sacrilegious endpoint that would have been fairly satisfying if you can divorce yourself from knowledge of the books. While the film needed to see Frodo, Sam, and all the hobbits return to the Shire—it could never just end with the king and queen of Gondor kneeling before the halflings—all of their sense of isolation and being fundamentally changed from the innocent youth they knew was elegantly articulated in a sequence invented for the screen. Frodo and Sam, Merry and Pippin (Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd), sit in a Shire tavern looking at all the oblivious smiles around them. Their neighbors have no idea how ugly this world can get, or what our heroes went through. They’re soldiers who returned from a war, grateful to have saved their way of life but unable to ever participate in it properly again. The wordless acknowledgement that passes between the four before a toast? A beautiful place for a story about fellowship and camaraderie to conclude. – David Crow

Minority Report

Steven Spielberg is one of if not the most gifted filmmakers of his generation. His innate understanding of filmic language and scene blocking is surpassed by none. Still, he is a storyteller who sometimes struggles with ending on a note with even a whiff of ambiguity or challenge for his audience. And when attempting to make a full-on noir film, which Minority Report is in spite of all its sci-fi trappings, that can become a disadvantage.

By nature, noir is cynical, downbeat, and happy to live in the unhappy shadows cast by society and humanity’s contradictions. Minority Report reflects this in its very setup where authoritarian police officers arrest people for crimes they haven’t committed. Thus the bitter irony of Tom Cruise’s fate in the story: his character realizes he is a tool for a flawed and monstrous system, but one he cannot change. Cruise’s John Anderton finding long sought closure over the death of his son, not to mention evidence that the “Pre-Crime” system he helped implement is unreliable, but being unable to fix anything is pure noir. It would have been a hell of an ending to see John frozen in a living hell among the other brain dead “killers” in Pre-Crime headquarters—silenced from ever telling the truth. That’s Chinatown, Jake.

So seeing him saved from that chilly destiny by his estranged wife and bringing down the corrupt system with some Hollywood hokum afterward rings doubly false for a genre defined by a deep and healthy skepticism. – DC

Lincoln

While on the subject of Spielberg, another one of his 21st century films that could have benefited from shaving a mere few minutes off its runtime is Lincoln—a movie we also would argue is underrated. The sophistication and intelligence with which Spielberg transforms his political biography into a case study for how our messy democracy can still be used to do big things deserves more credit than it gets. Yet for a film focused on using the passage of the 13th Amendment as a microcosm of Lincoln’s life, continuing on into Lincoln’s assassination feels like a bridge too far.

Spielberg seems aware of this since he and screenwriter Tony Kushner make the curious choice not to show John Wilkes Booth shooting the president in the head, but rather how his youngest son learned about his father’s murder. The film then carries on to a dramatization of Secretary of War Edwin Stanton saying, “Now he belongs to the ages” after Lincoln finally expires the next morning. Alas, it’s gilding the lily by reciting a historical horror known all too well by anyone who sees the movie. A more graceful ending was seen moments earlier, too, when Lincoln left the White House for the fateful play. “I have to go, but I wish I could say,” Daniel Day-Lewis says with a pang of poignancy that only Spielberg can earn without it feeling saccharine. He then walks off the stage of this mortal coil, with his attendants and heirs watching his profile vanish into shadow. The largeness of the man, and the incomplete legacy he left behind, was communicated beautifully right there. – DC