Ghostbusters Gave Us Cinema’s Best New York City Mayor

But doesn’t he do so out of self-interest? Doesn’t he only hire the team after Venkman tells him that, if the Ghostbusters pull off the task, he will have saved the lives of millions of registered voters? Yes, as he should! As the mayor, those registered voters are his constituency. It may sound craven coming out of Venkman’s mouth (what doesn’t?), but his job is to look out for those registered voters, protecting their interests and their safety. He’s not acting out of his own self-interest. He’s acting as the mayor of one of the most important cities in the world.

In fact, Lenny is defined by his ability to pay attention to others. While he has little use for Peck’s conclusions, he does hear the man out. Moreover, he also listens to representatives from the fire department, the police, and other civil services. He even gets a visit from a high-ranking member of the Catholic church, to take spiritual guidance along with his logistical concerns.

In Ghostbusters II, the team has fallen on hard times as the city has forgotten what the Ghostbusters did for them. But Lenny hasn’t forgotten. So when pink slime starts manifesting around NYC, he calls the Ghostbusters once again.

And, once again, Lenny has others in the conference, someone providing a counterpoint to the Ghostbusters’ argument. He listens everyone in the room, and even though he initially rejects the team, he does so on the grounds of protecting his constiuency. “Being miserable and treating other people like dirt is every New Yorker’s God-given right,” he declares, valiantly defending his peoples’ freedoms.

In short, Lenny values expertise. He gets perspectives from all of the relevant sources and takes his time making a decision, constantly wondering what will best for the people he represents. Lenny values the interests of New Yorkers. Lenny values the rule of law.

Obviously, it’s too early to know if Mayor Mamdani will also put prioritize, citizens’ rights, and the rule of law. We certainly hope he will, but the real world has given us too many examples to just take it on faith. But if he can do just a fraction of what Mayor Lenny did, then millions of registered voters can rest easy, knowing they can still be miserable and treat other people like dirt.