Furiosa Will Skip One Aspect of the Charlize Theron Version of the Mad Max Character

George Miller knows a thing or two about iconic looks. After all, the Australian filmmaker defined the post-apocalypse on the big screen with his 1979 movie Mad Max and even more so with his 1981 follow-up The Road Warrior. The ragged black leather aesthetic continues to be shorthand for a bleak future, even today. (Just look at the upcoming Fallout TV series.)

Miller added to his repertoire of amazing looks with 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Charlize Theron’s scene-stealing Furiosa drew attention from Tom Hardy’s Max, with her mechanical arm, her greasepainted brow, and her shaved head. For the prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy takes over Theron’s rig as a younger version of the Imperator, this time forced into the service of the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

Taylor-Joy may be playing a younger Furiosa, but she’s outfitted like Theron, complete with robot arm and grease paint. But there is one thing missing from Taylor-Joy’s version: the buzz cut.

Speaking to Empire, Taylor-Joy revealed that it was Miller who nixed the hairdo for the prequel. “I was so excited to shave my head,” she said. “Then George saw me in real life, and went, ‘No, we can’t!’” According to the Empire article, it was the movie’s shooting schedule that prevented Taylor-Joy from committing to such an extreme hairstyle.