Have We Forgotten Batman Is for Kids?

Batman also continues to star in Lego games designed for kids. And just eight years ago, he was the star of one of the better Bat flicks, 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie.

Still, that’s a far cry from kid-focused Bat-media of the past. Long gone is the sophisticated but still kid-appropriate Batman: The Animated Series, replaced by the decidedly more young adult-focused Batman: Caped Crusader on Amazon Prime Streaming. The successor shows Justice League and Batman Beyond live on HBO Max, as do series for young viewers such as Batman: The Brave and the Bold and Justice League Action (well, they do until David Zaslav removes them for a tax break), but kids need to seek them out intentionally. They’re much less likely to stumble upon the shows on television or YouTube streaming.

When speaking in terms of broad visibility in pop culture, never mind the comic page or big screen, DC’s long deprioritized making Batman for kids. So why would kids be on the lookout for Batman?

No Bat-Kids Allowed

This isn’t to say that Batman has disappeared from the pop cultural landscape. On the contrary, he’s just as present as ever for the same folks who were watching TAS 33 years ago. Currently there are two Bat-movies in production, Matt Reeves‘s The Batman: Part Two and the mainline DCU movie, Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Batman’s as big as ever in the comics too, as DC just did a high-profile relaunch of the mainline series with A-list creators Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez. Moreover, Batman’s a mainstay of alternate reality tales, including the incredibly popular Absolute Batman, in which a economically poor but physically huge Bruce Wayne battles crime in a darker version of the DC Universe.

But as great as it is, Absolute Batman shows exactly why kids are losing interest in all things Gotham. Writer Scott Snyder and lead artist Nick Dragotta are putting their passions into the series, creating a storyline that generates new buzz each issue for the incredibly brutal images they put on the page. But Absolute Batman is decidedly not for kids, as the new origins of classic Bat-villains such as Penguin and the Riddler disturb even long-time comic readers.

The same is true of The Batman, a solid, deeply bleak noir take on the Dark Knight that does nothing to attract young viewers. Anecdotally it is difficult to imagine many young families enjoying a matinee out for a three-hour movie that opens with a Zodiac serial killer-coded Riddler beating a father to death on Halloween. But for further proof, look at one of the action figures made for the film, which depicted an unmasked Bruce Wayne with Robert Pattinson‘s signature pout and streaked makeup. Not exactly the sort of thing that inspires little ones to imagine new adventures.