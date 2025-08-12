The Batman 2: Jeffrey Wright Excited by the Direction of Matt Reeves’ Script

Next spring Matt Reeves’ long-anticipated The Batman Part II is expected to finally go in front of cameras at Warner Brothers’ Leavesden studios in London. When that happens it will mark nearly four years to the day since Reeves’ previous DC crime epic opened in cinemas in March 2022. Both this time gap and fans’ enthusiastic embrace of the first installment has made excitement for the sequel palpable. And when we caught up with actor Jeffrey Wright ahead of his collaboration with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington in this weekend’s Highest 2 Lowest, the man behind the Jim Gordon mustache seemed pretty keen to be returning to Gotham as well.

“I haven’t read it yet, no,” Wright says of the much rumored about The Batman Part II screenplay. “But I’ve heard some things.”

Reeves reportedly turned in the completed draft for The Batman sequel, which he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin, in June of this year. Since then DC Studios co-head James Gunn has teasingly said of the script: “It’s great.” Furthermore, the larger Warner Bros. Discovery studio apparatus seems likewise happy with the treatment since WB recently signaled that it’s full-steam ahead for production to begin in early 2026 and onward to a October 2027 release date.

While Wright hasn’t read the script yet, he seems pleased with what he knows.