The Weird Comic Book Movies of the 1990s (That Aren’t Batman & Robin)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Most of the movies on this list went into production because of Batman and later Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Not so for Dick Tracy, a true passion project for star and director Warren Beatty. For years Beatty tried to bring to the big screen Chester Gould’s hatchet-faced detective and his grotesque rouges gallery. At first glance, Beatty’s perseverance was worth it, as Dick Tracy is not only accurate to its comic strip roots, thanks to the incredible makeup work by John Caglione Jr. and production design, but also filled with top-level talent. With Beatty’s insistence on using just seven basic colors—the same you would have found in the funny pages of the 1940s—the film has a visual pop art look that has never quite been matched.

Ironically however, Beatty himself drags down Dick Tracy with his refusal to cover his own handsome mug in makeup or to give Tracy much of a personality beyond “dashing hero.” His one-note copper is never as compelling as the baddies and women around him, making the movie feel both overindulgent and undercooked.

Captain America (1990)

“But wait a minute!” I hear you saying. “I thought you said it was all B- and C-listers in the 1990s! Why did Captain America get a movie?” The answer is simple. Compared to Spider-Man, the X-Men, and even the Hulk, Captain America was in the second tier of Marvel superheroes back in the day. In fact, this 1990 direct-to-video movie, directed by Albert Pyun and starring Matt Salinger (son of J.D.) only proves this fact. While the film certainly has its charms, including a score that Alan Silvestri quoted for 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, it’s overstuffed script turns man-out-of-time Steve Rogers into an inert passenger in his own film.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Rather than read this entry on the 1991 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, just read everything I said about the original movie and reverse it. That isn’t to say that the sequel is a train wreck, but it takes more from the cartoon than the comics and tries to be as inoffensive as possible. The puppet work remains impressive, courtesy of Jim Henson’s creature shop, especially with new additions Tokka and Rahzar, and it’s nice to see ’90s karate kid Ernie Reyes Jr. do his thing.

But outside of nostalgia, there’s very little reason to revisit Secret of the Ooze thirty years later. With that said, some around here will still put those nostalgia goggles on as they go to bat for Vanilla Ice’s “Go Ninja” rap...

The Rocketeer (1991)

Given that artist Dave Stevens drew inspiration from Bettie Page to design hero Cliff Secord’s best gal Betty, one would expect a Disney take on the Rocketeer to fall short in every imaginable way. And yet, The Rocketeer remains one of the true gems of ’90s superhero movies, thanks to the incredible talent involved. That talent begins with director Joe Johnston, who understands how to make high adventure from the sepia-tone nostalgia that drove the original comics. Under Johnston’s direction—as well as some crackerjack performances from Alan Arkin as Cliff’s mentor and Timothy Dalton as an Errol Flynn-esque Nazi secret agent hiding in Hollywood—and augmented by James Horner’s glorious score, The Rocketeer is Disney doing pulp adventure correctly. Also Jennifer Connelly certainly could have played Bettie.