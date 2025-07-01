What We Want from The Batman 2

Bruce Wayne, Gotham Playboy

One of the biggest changes that The Batman made to most stories about the Caped Crusader was its treatment of Bruce Wayne. In most stories, Bruce distracts from his Batman activities with a public persona as a galavanting playboy, a spoiled rich kid who no one would confuse for a brooding creature of the night. In The Batman, however, Bruce is almost a recluse, who only begrudgingly makes a public appearance for a funeral, and even then sulks the whole time.

It makes sense that Reeves would shy away from this take on Bruce Wayne. Wayne’s double life was such as key part of Christopher Nolan movies that Christian Bale was cast for his ability to play a charming socialite with a dark secret in American Psycho. Ignoring Wayne’s public persona helped Reeves distinguish his take.

Then again, Bruce was more reclusive in The Dark Knight Rises and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, so the time is right for a new version of this classic trope. Moreover, it would be fun to see Pattinson, a traditionally handsome man who has his own weirdo public persona, put a 21st century stamp on a rich kid. Would a spoiled rich kid buy banks on a whim and whisk away Russian ballet troupes, as did Ben Affleck and Bale’s Waynes? Or would Pattinson just get to be himself, wearing designer T-shirts and vaping in inappropriate places? Whatever it is, we want to see it!

More Emo Noir

The Batman showed Bruce gaining emotional maturity, so he should be a different person in The Batman Part II . That can include his adopting a carefree public persona, but he shouldn’t suddenly be well-adjusted. More importantly, he shouldn’t abandon the his brooding journaling from the first movie. The Batman‘s mix of hard-boiled narration and images of Bruce’s piercing, make-up stained eyes peering through locks of dark hair fully brought the noir tropes that birth the Batman into the 21st century.

More than anything else, that mixture of emotional vulnerability and biting purple prose made set The Batman apart from any other take. So as Part II finds Bruce trying to figure out how to be a different type of Batman, the voiceover will be essential, a way for him to air his grievances to the audience without betraying his various exteriors. And if it can be set to another Michael Giacchino reworking of a Nirvana classic, all the better.

Cool Commissioner Gordon

In the same way that Pattinson would make for a weird playboy Bruce, Jeffrey Wright would be interesting Commissioner Gordon. His Lieutenant Gordon made for one of the more delightful parts of The Batman. Wright played Gordon as a sardonic gumshoe, someone who knew that Batman made a great asset, but didn’t take the whole “creature of the night” thing too seriously. Moreover, Wright was willing to cross his fellow cops, recognizing that many of them were dirty.