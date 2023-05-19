Fast X Spoilers: Ending, Deaths, Cameos, and What This Means for Part 2

Since Fast X’s premiere, Diesel has even teased that the plans have changed yet again, and what was once supposed to be a two-parter may now turn into a trilogy. So the 2023 films’ ending was never going to be fully satisfying, although just how abrupt the actual thing plays is still more jarring than it is tantalizing:

After Uncle Jakob uses his Batmobile-esque vehicle to kamikaze a fleet of enemy vehicles coming for Dom’s ol’ Dodge Charger, apparently killing himself in the process, Dom finds himself surrounded at the top of a dam by self-driving oil tankers. The villainous Dante (Jason Momoa) reveals this is exactly where he always intended things to end against Toretto, with Dom and his son Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) helpless as they are betrayed by corrupt CIA man Aimes (Alan Rtichson*), who uses a bazooka to knock Tej, Roman, Han, and Ramsey’s airplane out of the sky.

(*Fun fact: Ritchson played Aquaman on the CW’s Smallville well before Momoa did the same on the big screen, which means the real villains of Fast X are the Aquaman Bros!)

Dom being Dom, however, means he of course can improvise out of a tricky situation. Hence the Charger incredulously driving down the side of an almost vertical dam, outrunning the first explosion. But with the car seemingly crashing for good in the water below, there is now no escape when Dante blows up the rest of the dam, burying the Torettos under countless gallons of water.

Frankly, the pair should be dead. Although they should’ve died on the dam, and in fact, Dom should’ve died many times over the course of this movie, beginning when he drove his car head-long into a brick wall in Rome. So ignoring physics, there is one Hail Mary yet to be revealed which we think can save him…

The Return of Mr. Nobody

Gone but never forgotten, Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody has cast a long shadow across the Fast and Furious movies. After stealing scenes with his preferred Belgian ales in both Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious, this master spy for “the Agency” was last seen wounded but still very much alive in the eighth Fast movie. In fact, one of the inciting incidents in F9: The Fast Saga is Dom and the Family thinking they’ve located Mr. Nobody after his disappearance. This turns out to be a trick, with the spook’s disappearance remaining unexplained even after we meet his daughter Tess (Brie Larson) in Fast X. It is during her first scene with the duplicitous Aimes that the traitor complains her father has done his disappearing act.