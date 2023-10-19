Spider-Man 2’s Fast Travel Feature Is an Open-World Game Changer

Since the Marvel’s Spider-Man games are open-world titles, the developers at Insomniac Games naturally had to give them a fast travel feature. Moreover, because the first two Spider-Man games launched on the PlayStation 4, the devs had to program loading screens to keep players entertained while the consoles processed the request. As a PS5 exclusive, Spider-Man 2 does away with those loading screens, but it doesn’t really need them anymore because of how awesome (and awesomely fast) the game is.

To fast travel in the PlayStation 4 versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, players have to select a landmark, hold down the “X” button, and watch a cutscene of Peter Parker (or Miles Morales, depending on the game) riding the subway. It’s a fun little touch that acts as a character moment for the illustrious web-slingers and also helps players forget the console is loading a new area.

The PlayStation 5 versions of those games work the same way, but the amount of time the console spends on the loading cutscene is drastically reduced. Gamers thought Spider-Man 2 would use a similar fast-travel system, but it doesn’t. Instead, the game’s fast travel mechanic feels less like a fast travel system and more like Star Trek-style teleportation. The result is turning a lot of heads.

Recently, several clips of Spider-Man 2 gameplay have been swinging around the internet, and for good reason. These videos show a player opening the in-game map, selecting a random location, and instantly teleporting to it. No loading screen, no downtime; just point and go. Remarkably, the player doesn’t even have to pick an in-game landmark. Some people have claimed this is probably the most seamless fast travel system they’ve ever seen. According to IGN’s calculations, the loading process takes as little as 1.33 seconds, which really demonstrates the full power of the PS5’s SSD.