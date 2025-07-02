This Is Spinal Tap Director Rob Reiner On The Real Story of a Mockumentary Classic

Reiner directed a string of classics in every genre that audiences recite back to the screens in appreciative memory. This Is Spinal Tap is Reiner’s only film as an underground director, but he maintains the original sense of creative abandon.

“I miss just being around people who inspire you, and you collaborate, and all of a sudden something better comes out that you didn’t even imagine would happen,” Reiner says. “I love working with the guys because that’s what happens with them. But it happens with any film where you get really great creative people, and you wind up with something better than you could ever have imagined. I don’t know how to make films, except to approach them as something that is an extension of something I love, or something I can connect to myself emotionally. So, when I find those things, I go ahead and do it.

“Then, if you’re lucky, you get with people who know how to do it. I just did three episodes on The Bear. I really liked doing that because Christopher Storer, who creates it, he’s great. He creates an atmosphere very much like what we do when we make our improvised movies: He lets you be free. It’s like the best sandbox you can play in. You’re transported back to your youth. And if you work well with others and play without, and don’t stick a thing in some other kid’s eye, it can be fun.”

But not as fun as overloading a stack of Marshalls. This Is Spinal Tap finds the sweet spots of monster sounds reserved for rock gods like Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page. Playing the guitar with a violin is genius, but Guest pausing to tune that violin is physical comedy at 11. “Well, you have to, if you want to get the right tone,” Reiner asserts. “You can’t just take a violin and do that. It’s going to hit the wrong notes. You got to just make sure you get it right.”

Fans of the film are intimately acquainted with the band’s backstory. Nigel Tufnel and David St. Hubbins, from London’s Squatney District, merged their skiffle bands, the Creatures and the Lovely Lads into a new band called the Originals. They weren’t the original Originals and changed their names several times before charting as Spinal Tap in 1967. Derek Smalls joined shortly after. Live recordings cemented the band as a top concert act. The music business being what it is, things went sideways. The band approached Martin Di Bergi, whose backstory is less well-known.

“Marty looked at this as a tremendous opportunity for him,” Reiner explains. “The guy had been working in industrial films, and some local commercials for delis and mattress things. Spinal Tap was his favorite band, and when he got the chance to actually document them, that was like heaven to him. And he thought it would be a stepping stone to have a real career with the movie studios and get to make a movie. And he actually did.”