Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Review – Tom Cruise Fights the Big Goodbye

Those elements stay at play in Final Reckoning, but there is just a lot less playfulness to it in a film that ostensibly asks us to treat its story as a grand finale to Ethan Hunt’s impact on cinema—even as the film simultaneously and awkwardly resists that impulse. Less of a full-stop for the series than a trailing off question mark, Final Reckoning fights against itself and the notion of closing the book or bidding farewell to almost anything, especially Cruise, which makes its ever-growing bombast as much of a hindrance as help in this reluctant swan song.

From the opening recap of his assignment, wherein Ethan receives the choice to accept or decline his mission via an appropriately ‘90s VHS cassette tape, Final Reckoning is intent on celebrating the past while turning the screws of self-importance in the present. Consider that this time Ethan’s mission brief is delivered not only by a familiar voice, but the newly elected President of the United States (Angela Bassett’s welcome return as Erika Sloane). The former CIA director turned commander-in-chief is heard pleading with Ethan to come in and deliver the cruciform key from the last movie, which is the secret to unlocking the source code to a world-ending AI threat called the Entity.

Yes, despite the title change, Final Reckoning is very much Dead Reckoning Part 2, albeit now with the stakes clearly having been tinkered with off-screen. In the last movie, the Entity represented the abstract but insidious threat of AI and the internet itself, with a sentient algorithm commandeering the power to shape truth and our perceptions of reality. Well, in Final Reckoning, it has apparently decided to go full Skynet. President Sloane reveals the evil AI has corrupted the hydrogen bomb capabilities of most of the nuclear powers in the world, and within three days will have the ability to destroy all life on Earth for no discernible reason. However, should Ethan go rogue and attempt to turn off the Entity without surrendering control over the AI’s source code back to the American government, it could kill the internet and plummet the world into an economic dark age.

It’s grim, technologically complex stuff, but in practice is actually incredibly simple. The world will literally end if either the Entity or any government gets its way. So it is all up to Ethan Hunt and his beloved team—which consists here of Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg), and recent additions Grace (Hayley Atwell) and Paris (Pom Klementieff)—to save the world via some spectacularly unsafe looking stunts and poker-faced brinksmanship. Ethan indeed has to enter into multiple staring contests with various admirals, generals, and presidents when they dare question whether he really is the smartest guy in the room. The fools.

However, for all the press about this being the most expensive Mission ever made, Final Reckoning is arguably more intimate in scale than the last couple of entries. There is plenty of globe-trotting, but other than a jaw-dropping climax involving two biplanes that wouldn’t have looked out of place in 1933’s Flying Down to Rio, and the long teased underwater sequence in which Ethan discovers the wrecked Sevastopol submarine, a lot of the breathless travel edges closer to Top Gun territory. As in Maverick, Cruise once again has steely tete-a-tetes with various naval officers on what appears to be the real frigid waters of the Bering Sea.

This unfortunately undercuts a bit of the travelogue fun of so many spy movies, including the previous Dead Reckoning which was at its best when Cruise and Atwell got to flirt in Rome while smashing a banana-colored Fiat along the Spanish Steps, or Cruise and the missed-but-not-forgotten Rebecca Ferguson simply smoldered in the Arabian deserts outside Dubai while trashing an army of NPCs.