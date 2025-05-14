Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Review – Tom Cruise Fights the Big Goodbye
Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie strain their formula to its breaking point in the allegedly final Mission: Impossible movie. But the stunts are still jaw-dropping.
The old school action movie hero, like the old school movie star, is a dying breed. Tom Cruise is acutely aware of this since pretty much all of his franchised efforts in the 2020s have been about the glories of the fading old days and ways. Top Gun: Maverick, for example, explained why we still needed Cruise up on that wall, protecting us with one piece of superb blockbuster cinema at a time. But in the interim between Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and this month’s long anticipated Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, even the rare company he keeps on those ramparts has shrunk.
Indiana Jones is again retired (and presumably for good after the box office receipts for Dial of Destiny came in); and not only has James Bond died onscreen with the last of the Daniel Craig movies, but perhaps off as well since the franchise’s “one at a time” bespoke family business model was consigned to the dustbin of movie history.
Still, there remains Cruise and his handful of beloved onscreen personas, who are only too cognizant of how lonely they are high up on their barricade against the rising tide. And it appears to at last be getting to them in Final Reckoning, the allegedly last Mission: Impossible movie that feels the weight of the world on its shoulders, and a lot less of the deft spontaneity that previously made this franchise among the best in the Hollywood canon.
Just to clear, there is yet quite a bit to enjoy in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, our eighth and most interconnected adventure with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt to date. Ever since filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie took over the directorial duties of the franchise beginning in 2015’s Rogue Nation, and even beforehand as a writer via Ghost Protocol, the series has widely been recognized for its creative ingenuity, emotional intelligence, and of course eye-popping spectacle and stunt work wherein Cruise channels his inner Buster Keaton or Douglas Fairbanks by putting his life on the line for our amusement.
Those elements stay at play in Final Reckoning, but there is just a lot less playfulness to it in a film that ostensibly asks us to treat its story as a grand finale to Ethan Hunt’s impact on cinema—even as the film simultaneously and awkwardly resists that impulse. Less of a full-stop for the series than a trailing off question mark, Final Reckoning fights against itself and the notion of closing the book or bidding farewell to almost anything, especially Cruise, which makes its ever-growing bombast as much of a hindrance as help in this reluctant swan song.
From the opening recap of his assignment, wherein Ethan receives the choice to accept or decline his mission via an appropriately ‘90s VHS cassette tape, Final Reckoning is intent on celebrating the past while turning the screws of self-importance in the present. Consider that this time Ethan’s mission brief is delivered not only by a familiar voice, but the newly elected President of the United States (Angela Bassett’s welcome return as Erika Sloane). The former CIA director turned commander-in-chief is heard pleading with Ethan to come in and deliver the cruciform key from the last movie, which is the secret to unlocking the source code to a world-ending AI threat called the Entity.
Yes, despite the title change, Final Reckoning is very much Dead Reckoning Part 2, albeit now with the stakes clearly having been tinkered with off-screen. In the last movie, the Entity represented the abstract but insidious threat of AI and the internet itself, with a sentient algorithm commandeering the power to shape truth and our perceptions of reality. Well, in Final Reckoning, it has apparently decided to go full Skynet. President Sloane reveals the evil AI has corrupted the hydrogen bomb capabilities of most of the nuclear powers in the world, and within three days will have the ability to destroy all life on Earth for no discernible reason. However, should Ethan go rogue and attempt to turn off the Entity without surrendering control over the AI’s source code back to the American government, it could kill the internet and plummet the world into an economic dark age.
It’s grim, technologically complex stuff, but in practice is actually incredibly simple. The world will literally end if either the Entity or any government gets its way. So it is all up to Ethan Hunt and his beloved team—which consists here of Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg), and recent additions Grace (Hayley Atwell) and Paris (Pom Klementieff)—to save the world via some spectacularly unsafe looking stunts and poker-faced brinksmanship. Ethan indeed has to enter into multiple staring contests with various admirals, generals, and presidents when they dare question whether he really is the smartest guy in the room. The fools.
However, for all the press about this being the most expensive Mission ever made, Final Reckoning is arguably more intimate in scale than the last couple of entries. There is plenty of globe-trotting, but other than a jaw-dropping climax involving two biplanes that wouldn’t have looked out of place in 1933’s Flying Down to Rio, and the long teased underwater sequence in which Ethan discovers the wrecked Sevastopol submarine, a lot of the breathless travel edges closer to Top Gun territory. As in Maverick, Cruise once again has steely tete-a-tetes with various naval officers on what appears to be the real frigid waters of the Bering Sea.
This unfortunately undercuts a bit of the travelogue fun of so many spy movies, including the previous Dead Reckoning which was at its best when Cruise and Atwell got to flirt in Rome while smashing a banana-colored Fiat along the Spanish Steps, or Cruise and the missed-but-not-forgotten Rebecca Ferguson simply smoldered in the Arabian deserts outside Dubai while trashing an army of NPCs.
In an attempt to reach for the rhapsody of other blockbuster swan songs like The Dark Knight Rises or No Time to Die, Final Reckoning foregoes the lighter touch and mischievousness that made Fallout and Rogue Nation such all-time crowdpleasers. Yet McQuarrie’s play-it-by-ear looseness and story structure clashes with the dour-faced histrionics of Final Reckoning’s setup, particularly during the film’s multiple exposition dumps where characters spew utter nonsense about what the Entity wants at each other, or what to do about what remains one of the worst villains in the franchise, Esai Morales’ exhausting Gabriel. He’s back, and his cackling dastardliness is louder than ever. It also still feels beneath the amount of emotional trauma the film wishes to credit him with inflicting on Ethan.
Still, it would be a disservice to what is ultimately an entertaining popcorn flick to dwell only on the shortcomings. This remains a Tom Cruise stunt spectacular that for the most part maintains McQuarrie’s uncanny ear for sharp, knowingly grandiloquent dialogue and clever shorthand characterization. When Cruise and McQ are focused on the smaller beats, like the interplay between Ethan and a team of deep sea divers, or the endlessly endearing bickering between teammates like Benji and Luther, it never ceases to charm. Grace and Paris likewise prove worthy permanent additions to the team. The chemistry between Atwell and Cruise during one arctic sequence is particularly giddy.
Furthermore, there is a wonderful callback to the first Mission: Impossible that I will not spoil here, but it’s better than any simple cameo or easter egg. It retroactively adds McQuarrie’s humanist optimism from these later movies to De Palma’s ‘90s era cheeky chic. And did I mention that IMAX biplane sequence that’s all over the trailers and posters? It really cannot be oversold.
It’s only when the sum of these sequences are compared to the taller heights the franchise has recently scaled, particularly in Fallout, which Final Reckoning not so covertly attempts to remake during the third act, that it’s left a little wanting. The film might be marketed as the final Mission: Impossible flick, but I remain deeply skeptical of that notion, and nothing in the picture genuinely buttresses that assertion despite all the dialogue-heavy handwringing. It does, however, feel like this iteration of the series from the last four films has been stretched to its breaking point. But that could just mean Cruise will find a new direction to run with it soon enough. Treat it more like “Another Reckoning,” and enjoy the ride.
Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning opens on Friday, May 23. Learn more about Den of Geek’s review process and why you can trust our recommendations here.