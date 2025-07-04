Why Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Is the Perfect Fourth of July Movie

Every year when the long Independence Day weekend comes around, cinephiles and theater programmers across the United States try to work out the perfect movie to watch. The perfect Fourth of July film needs to be one that’ll invoke that vital feeling of celebration and nostalgia, with an exciting edge, and maybe even a little subversive messaging too. Classics like Jaws or Independence Day have long been lauded as must-watch flicks over the holiday weekend, but today I am here to propose a new tradition, one that will see the Ewoks take their rightful place at the top of the July 4th movie pyramid, singing and dancing “Yub Nub” all the way to victory.

When you think of the 1983 entry into George Lucas’ space opera saga you might not immediately think of the warm beaches, summery vibes, and fireworks that are usually associated with America’s birthday. As the final movie in Lucas’ original trilogy, Return of the Jedi picks up around a year after the end of the shockingly somber Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The film offers high octane adventure, nostalgia, and super cute critters. But it also has some poignant parallels and deeply silly similarities to American history and cultural traditions that make it a great holiday weekend watch.

Just like with the rest of his original Star Wars trilogy George Lucas fills Return of the Jedi with a deeply satisfying anti-fascist adventure as the now-thriving Rebellion fights a nightmarish Imperial power that won’t stop exploiting the people it’s supposed to serve. Sound familiar? Historically there are many parallels that can be made to the politics of Star Wars but the one that cannot be denied is the fact that the film centers on a violent rebellion filled with direct action that destroys the iron grip of an authoritarian leader. What better film to watch on the Fourth of July as we remind ourselves what it means to live in America?

One of the best parts of any holiday is the chance to gather with loved ones and eat all kinds of delectable dishes. Of course on July 4th that is often a barbeque with roasted meats, burgers, hot dogs, and all the sides your friends can bring. While Ewoks aren’t chomping on Nathan’s and drinking a light beer, Return of the Jedi does feature one of cinema’s most iconic epic cookout scenes that takes place on the forest moon of Endor. Just as Americans around the country are prepping to feast over the weekend by smoking meats, visiting the supermarket, and buying produce from their local street vendors, in Return of the Jedi we see the Ewoks too spend time preparing their sacrifices for their banquet to celebrate the godly golden robot known as C-3PO.