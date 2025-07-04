Why Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Is the Perfect Fourth of July Movie
The best place to celebrate Independence Day is in a galaxy far, far away.
Every year when the long Independence Day weekend comes around, cinephiles and theater programmers across the United States try to work out the perfect movie to watch. The perfect Fourth of July film needs to be one that’ll invoke that vital feeling of celebration and nostalgia, with an exciting edge, and maybe even a little subversive messaging too. Classics like Jaws or Independence Day have long been lauded as must-watch flicks over the holiday weekend, but today I am here to propose a new tradition, one that will see the Ewoks take their rightful place at the top of the July 4th movie pyramid, singing and dancing “Yub Nub” all the way to victory.
When you think of the 1983 entry into George Lucas’ space opera saga you might not immediately think of the warm beaches, summery vibes, and fireworks that are usually associated with America’s birthday. As the final movie in Lucas’ original trilogy, Return of the Jedi picks up around a year after the end of the shockingly somber Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The film offers high octane adventure, nostalgia, and super cute critters. But it also has some poignant parallels and deeply silly similarities to American history and cultural traditions that make it a great holiday weekend watch.
Just like with the rest of his original Star Wars trilogy George Lucas fills Return of the Jedi with a deeply satisfying anti-fascist adventure as the now-thriving Rebellion fights a nightmarish Imperial power that won’t stop exploiting the people it’s supposed to serve. Sound familiar? Historically there are many parallels that can be made to the politics of Star Wars but the one that cannot be denied is the fact that the film centers on a violent rebellion filled with direct action that destroys the iron grip of an authoritarian leader. What better film to watch on the Fourth of July as we remind ourselves what it means to live in America?
One of the best parts of any holiday is the chance to gather with loved ones and eat all kinds of delectable dishes. Of course on July 4th that is often a barbeque with roasted meats, burgers, hot dogs, and all the sides your friends can bring. While Ewoks aren’t chomping on Nathan’s and drinking a light beer, Return of the Jedi does feature one of cinema’s most iconic epic cookout scenes that takes place on the forest moon of Endor. Just as Americans around the country are prepping to feast over the weekend by smoking meats, visiting the supermarket, and buying produce from their local street vendors, in Return of the Jedi we see the Ewoks too spend time preparing their sacrifices for their banquet to celebrate the godly golden robot known as C-3PO.
If you’re more of a raucous partier then don’t worry because you can simply take a raft over to the Northern Dune Sea and enter Jabba’s palace. There you can choose between delightful dancing with Twi’lek beauties, or do some Sarlacc spotting from Jabba’s beautiful barge. If you’re more the kind of person to spend your Saturday watching sports then don’t worry as there are plenty of athletic and very dangerous fights to enjoy from lightsaber battles to Rancor ruin. There’s something for everyone and holiday celebrators of every stripe in the galaxy far, far away.
While some prefer to stay cozy in their home for the holiday, others want barbeque and to indulge in beach action and of course Return of the Jedi can sate those needs too. In addition to the barbecuing of Jabba’s barge, the movie stars one of the most iconic bikini babes of all time: Hutt-Slayer Leia. Yes, her beach body is ready to do damage both by its sauciness and the literal chains that allow her to kill Jabba.
Celebrating American independence and understanding the reality of what that has cost and what it means for the indigenous people of Turtle Island is deeply complex. It’s not entirely unlike trying to smooth out your brain and enjoy watching a beloved movie that is owned by a massive corporation. In that way Return of the Jedi is a perfect holiday watch. And as the Ewoks defeat the Empire with nothing but sticks and rocks, it’s a good reminder that anything is possible if you’re cute, angry, and work together with your allies!
If you’re like… but what about the fireworks? Every good holiday movie needs some good fireworks. Well, what better way to celebrate than to watch an entire genocidal starship and its fascist inhabitants get blown up? Great news: that’s how Return of the Jedi ends as the Rebellion destroys the Death Star II and the galaxy rejoices.
So this July 4th may the Force — or Fourth— be with you and your loved ones!