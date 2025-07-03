Where Does the Jurassic Park Franchise Go From Here?

To be fair, the idea that dinosaurs are old news kind of worked as a metacommentary in the first Jurassic World. It had been 14 years since the last movie and that fictional world had moved on while we weren’t watching. Maybe people within that universe would get bored (though Disney adults still seem pretty jazzed to hug some actor in a Mickey costume, and that’s been going on for decades).

But here’s the thing, we—the people in the real world, the people in the audience, the people actually watching the movies—are not bored of dinosaurs. We love dinosaurs. That’s why we’ve come to watch the films.

More than anything else, the Jurassic movies need to remember this fact. Dinosaurs are cool and everyone in the audience wants to see them. A love of dinosaurs should be the first thing that drives their movies, even if the characters in the film don’t share that feeling.

No More Mutants

If only Wanda Maximoff existed in the Jurassic universe, then we wouldn’t have so many problems. Again, it’s slightly forgivable that Jurassic World included the Indominous Rex because it was a type of metacommentary on the franchise’s absence. But even that movie understood Indominous sucks, which is why it gets taken down by classic dinos at the end.

And yet, the movies keep coming back to mutants, whether it’s the clone kid from Fallen Kingdom or the Distortus Rex from Rebirth. At best, these things feel like crass toy tie-ins from the era that spawned Jurassic Park, like when Batman would get a new, increasingly esoteric suit every twenty minutes of his latest movie.

But in most cases, the mutants feel like distractions. None of them have the majesty and wonder of the real dinosaurs. Most of them seem like the product of executives and the least talented designers… which, they are, of course. But that doesn’t mean that we want to see them on screen, not when there are real dinosaurs to watch.