Ballerina: Inside a Flamethrower Fight So Real It Left Ana de Armas in Tears

Along with the new gel, there were other new methods to keep the fire stunts safe. Different flamethrowers were used for different scenes. Along with the conventional gas and extreme fuel-driven flamethrowers, there was a newly developed flamethrower that used a flammable powder intended for short distance shots. “It lights the powder up, which is crazy because it was like a pollen, and I’d never heard this before,” Spidell recounts.

Ultimately the pair estimates the production staged 187 full or partial burns in eight days—and with no incidents. “Everyone walked home,” Spidell beams with more than a hint of pride.

“Fight like a girl”

Stepping into the role of Eve, de Armas had some big shoes to fill. She had worked with Reeves before in Knock Knock (2015). That was her first Hollywood film. However, unlike Reeves, who stands about an inch over six feet, and has an extensive background in judo, karate, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, de Armas lacks a martial arts background. Nevertheless, she’s familiar with action cinema, having starred as Paloma, the scene-stealing Bond Girl in No Time to Die (2021), along with a few other action-oriented roles.

“But where she had a little tinge of that, working on John Wick, there’s nothing like it in terms of the depth that we put the actors through for training,” Dunlevy explains. “I know she had talked to Keanu prior to coming in,” adds Spidell, “and I’m pretty sure he was like, ‘Are you sure you want to ride this train?’”

“We sat down with her on that first day and were like, ‘Trust us. Go on this journey with us’” Dunlevy says, “and she did.” Both stunt coordinators say de Armas came into Ballerina with open arms and open eyes. According to them, the more she saw, the more she got into training. They have always been careful to only task each actor with stunts they were comfortable with, and there are times when they must dial talent back. But with de Armas, she wanted to do it all.

“She came in, guns blazing,” says Spidell, “and she let us push her and she answered back with intensity.” The whole team shared this vision of making everything as real as possible. There were very few CGI special effects. The bulk of the stunts were practical, which makes the actors’ reactions more real on an authentic visceral level. “She’s literally, at the end of the day, texting her bruises to [director Len Wiseman],” chuckles Dunlevy.