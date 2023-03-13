Everything Everywhere All at Once: Where to Watch and Stream

For all but the most hardcore movie buffs, Oscars night often brings a sense of déjà vu: for months, you’ve been meaning to watch all of the films nominated for Best Picture, but for whatever reason, you just didn’t get around to it. Occasionally, one of the movies that passed you by even ends up sweeping the Oscars, like Everything Everywhere All at Once did at this year’s ceremony. Your resolve has hardened – it’s time to check out the movie everyone’s been raving about!

After being nominated for 11 awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Actress, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay at the 95th Academy Awards, and there’s never been a better time to hop aboard the hype train and find out why the movie has become such a runaway success.

What You Need to Know About Everything Everywhere All at Once

The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a middle-aged Chinese American immigrant who runs a laundromat with her husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan). Evelyn is bored, unhappy, and about to be served divorce papers. She eloped to the US with Waymond when they were younger, and the pair have a grown-up daughter called Joy (Stephanie Hsu), who is frustrated with her mother’s apathy and plain refusal to accept her relationship with a non-Chinese girl called Becky.

Emotions reach critical mass when the IRS (represented by Jamie Lee Curtis’ inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre) begins an audit on the laundromat, and Evelyn’s demanding father Gong Gong (James Hong) comes to visit for a Lunar New Year party.