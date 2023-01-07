The Pale Blue Eye Explores How Edgar Allan Poe Was Author of the First Detective Story

The Birth of a Genre

While his surname may come from “Landor’s Cottage,” The Pale Blue Eye’s main character being named Augustus is a direct tribute to Poe’s most famous criminal investigator, the central figure in the trilogy which makes up the first detective series. C. Auguste Dupin is the master analyst in Poe’s “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” “The Mystery of Marie Rogêt,” which was published in three installments in Snowden’s Ladies’ Companion, beginning in late 1842, and “The Purloined Letter,” published in 1844.

Poe the writer is renowned for macabre tales and anguished poetry, but he’s also exalted for his contribution to the mystery genre. The Edgars, the most prestigious award of the Mystery Writers of America, is named in his honor. Poe’s use of rational crime-solving created a genre, not only mixing a detective narrative that revolves around figuring out “whodunit,” but inviting readers to put the clues together.

Poe called these armchair challenges “tales of ratiocination,” combining scientific reasoning with intuition far superior to the incompetent constables’ haphazard application of trial and error derisively mocked in the short stories. Dupin’s investigative process allows for intuition resistant to traditional institutionalized police work. Cops are an annoyance who only get in the way in these stories. Arthur Conan Doyle would lodge similar complaints 46 years later in his Sherlock Holmes series against Inspector Lestrade and Scotland Yard.

The Mysteries of the Morgue Manifested Many Firsts

Poe’s C. Auguste Dupin trilogy contributed multiple unique introductions to literature, the specific genre, and popular culture. The concluding reveals of each tale marked the first time detectives announced the solution and explained the damning logic as a story device. “The Murders in the Rue Morgue” is also the first “locked room” mystery. A mother and daughter are found dead in the sealed space deemed to be the crime scene. One was strangled and her body stuffed into the chimney, the other’s head has been severed nearly to full decapitation by a straight razor. There is nothing in the room but two bags of gold coins, torn hair, and the blade, still covered in blood.

“The Mystery of Marie Rogêt” is the first murder mystery based on the details of a real crime. Often subtitled “A Sequel to ‘The Murders in the Rue Morgue,’” the short story was based on the July 28, 1841 death of Mary Cecilia Rogers. The Connecticut-born woman was renowned as the “beautiful cigar girl.” Her reputation drew distinguished men to the New York tobacco store where she worked. Poems attesting to her beauty were published in the New York Herald, and her customers included Washington Irving, author of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” which is set not far from the academy in The Pale Blue Eye. The 21-year-old woman’s body was found in the Hudson River, and the investigation caught nationwide interest. Theories included gang violence, a failed abortion attempt, and evidence included a boyfriend’s suicide note, but the death remains unexplained.

While not based on a true crime, the publication of “The Murders in the Rue Morgue” corresponded to the creation of London’s first professional police force, the first use of science in American police work, and the rising newspaper sensationalism of criminal trials. That generation of readers was among the first to be made to feel actively part of the reported happenings of the day.