The Real-Life Detective Who Inspired Dirty Harry, Bullitt, and a Star Wars Location

Fincher and Vanderbilt include the Dirty Harry scene as a bit of an in-joke. Thanks to his work on the Zodiac case, Toschi became a public figure, earning the attention of movie producers and stars, despite being a more “by the book” (as crime reporter Duffy Jennings put it) detective than the reckless cops that ended up in the movies.

The Life of Dave Toschi

In 1969, the Zodiac Killer captured the American imagination. It wasn’t just the fact that several random murders around Northern California had been attributed to the unidentified menace. It was also the letters that he sent to newspapers, cryptic messages that, once decoded, mocked the police for their inability to find him.

Several police officers worked on the case, but the media glommed onto Toschi. With his bow ties, fleece jackets, and especially his leather holster, which carried his pistol near his upper pectoral, Toschi became the breakout celebrity of the case. In fact, he became the face of modern policing, especially as Hollywood took notice.

Interestingly, Toshi’s influence on Hollywood actually began a year before the Zodiac case took the nation by storm. First, Steve McQueen molded the look of his character Lieutenant Frank Bullitt in the 1968 movie Bullitt after Toschi, complete with a tight black turtleneck and the signature holster.

“They literally were filming in my dad’s office,” Toschi’s daughter Linda Toschi-Chambers told The New York Times in 2018. “My dad took off his jacket, and Steve McQueen said, ‘What is that?’ And my dad said, ‘That’s my holster.’ And Steve McQueen told the director, ‘I want one of those.'”

Then director Don Siegel and Clint Eastwood took a long-in-production screenplay about a tough cop and serial killer and revised it to build on the events of the Zodiac killings. Dirty Harry not only chases after the mad Scorpio killer (Andrew Robinson, better known as the plain and simple tailor Garak from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), but Callahan also wears Toschi style suits.