Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Justice Smith Explains Simon the Sorcerer

Gamers know that we keep our casters in the back because they’re the characters that are most likely to get injured in combat. Did you end up having that kind of role?

We kept it in line with the game. Any time Simon is on the offensive, it’s always through his magic from a distance. But I did get to do a lot of stunt work. Not really fighting, but a lot of falling, I’ll say. So that was fun.

I did have an amazing stunt double named Ben who I worked with before on Detective Pikachu. But for the most part, the directors wanted to be able to catch my face and my reaction. So a lot of [the stuntwork] is me. I love doing harness work. There are a couple times where I thought, no, I would fully break my limbs if I did that.

What can you tell us about your magic?

It’s really cool when you do a spell on another person, and that person just has to act like it’s affecting them. It feels like when you’re in school and you’re playing pretend on the playground. You make up rules, like “I have a forcefield, and your spell bounces off!” It was exactly like that: “I use a spell that froze you in place. You can’t move.” There’s a staff that I use throughout the film that lights up—and it actually did light up, which was cool.

You’ve worked with Pokémon and dinosaurs—how did dragons measure up?