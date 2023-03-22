Sophia Lillis Talks Playing a Druid in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

How did the party wrangle her in if she does not want to be involved with the chaos?

They had similar objectives. In order for her to do what she wants, she felt, “I suppose it’s necessary for me to help you guys on your journey because I want you to succeed and it doesn’t seem like you would succeed without me.”

What kind of makeup process did you have to go through?

It did make my day start a little bit earlier than usual. I wore a wig; underneath it was this contraption that went around my head that had two magnets toward the end. [There were] two holes in the wig that they’d plop little magnetic horns right on top. For the ears, it was just simple prosthetics. I thought they were a lot of fun. The only problem is, when I do stunt work—and mostly for Doric, it’s just rolling around and dodging things—the horns do plop right off.

What about your tail?

It was not on my body—it was added on afterward, so I actually forgot that I had a tail until they reminded me! A lot of the shots are just my upper body, and then you see a little bit of [the tail, and think], oh, there it is!