Please Don’t Turn The Matrix into a Shared Universe

Stories? More than one?! There’s that reflexive shudder again.

While the release indicates Goddard came to WB with a pitch for another Matrix film set within this world, one cannot help but initially speculate whether the studio had put out feelers for pitches, especially after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav lamented to investors last year that the studio’s “great IP” like Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings were “underused,” and that the studio hadn’t “done anything with [them] for more than a decade.” In reality, it had been nine years since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies and barely 12 months since Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore flopped.

Nonetheless, the point was taken. Popular intellectual properties should be squeezed until dry, even if they’re based on a finite book series, singular three-volume novel, or, perhaps, simply the artistic creation of a single voice. Or at least a pair of them in The Matrix’s case.

As of press time, The Matrix remains solely the province of the Siblings Wachowski in terms of the big screen. The pair wrote and directed the cinema-defining sci-fi masterwork that was released 25 years ago this week, and they also co-wrote and co-directed the less successful follow-up sequels released in 2003. But whether you like or loathe the cumulative effect of what became “The Matrix Trilogy,” there was no denying it was a complete work informed wholly by its directors’ interests and unique perspective of genre storytelling and the world they were creating.

Admittedly, only Lana returned to write and direct 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections, an odd and divisive legacy sequel that in actuality functioned more as a coda on the trilogy Lana co-directed 20 years prior. Still, it laid to rest (again) the story of Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity with a sense of finality. It also not so subtly satirized the entire enterprise of a studio continuing a franchise past the point of there being a natural story to tell.

The Wachowskis of course had left the door open to The Matrix becoming a creative sandbox in other mediums, including by producing The Animatrix anime films in 2003. However, the implication has always been that while the world of the Matrix is wide, its legacy and storytelling prism in cinema is limited. It is two storyteller’s narrative about a hacker who discovers he is living in a computer simulation and might be a messianic figure. And, honestly, it is fair to argue that the story found its best ending in 1999. Yet commercial interests dictated we return to Neo’s passion play time and again to diminishing returns—and now we might be continuing on without Neo at all.