Does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Have a Post-Credits Scene?

This article contains some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem spoilers.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem really is a fresh start for Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael on the big screen. There have of course been many Ninja Turtles movies before 2023. Too many, in fact. And yet, what seemed hopelessly dated when Michael Bay rebooted the brand with garish CGI in the 2010s is now fresh and fun again.

This is in large part because of both the style of animation directorJeff Rowe employed on the amphibian guys, as well as the choices he and producers/writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg made by casting actual teenagers as the Turtles. For the first time in forever, the Turtles feel young and vital. However, there were other less obvious but still impressive choices made—such as that this is one of the few TMNT movies not to feature the Shredder and/or the Foot Clan as the big heavies.

Don’t get us wrong, we love Shredder, and all the nostalgia that comes from Turtles busting up faceless martial arts goons in his employ. However, despite fans of the ‘80s cartoon long knowing who Baxter Stockman is, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marked the first time the Turtles went up against one of their beloved and lesser antagonists on the big screen: a giant anthropomorphic fly.