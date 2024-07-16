Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited Deadpool Variant
More Deadpool variations appear in the newest Deadpool & Wolverine teaser, including a fan favorite: Lady Deadpool. But is she actually played by Blake Lively?
Deadpool seems like he’s one of a kind, right? Somehow sweet and hyper violent, lovable and extremely annoying, aware that he’s a fictional character. Surely there can’t be more like him, right?
Of course there are! Multiverses and variants are all the rage right now, especially in superhero movie universes. In fact, one of the most exciting aspects of Deadpool & Wolverine has been the promise of various Wades Wilson from across realities. We’ve already seen glimpses of a handsome, maybe samurai Deadpool as well as Dogpool, the cute lil’ good boy with a mouth. But now two more variants are entering the MCU, including one whom fans have been waiting for quite a long time.
In the latest teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine, we get two quick shots of new variants: Lady Deadpool and the Deadpool Kid. Both characters made their debut in Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 from 2010, written by Victor Gischler. The issue finds Deadpool and the severed head of the Marvel Zombies Deadpool jumping between dimensions, encountering other versions of himself.
The Deadpool Kid gets maybe two pages in the Old West section of the issue, illustrated by Das Pastoras. When Wade arrives, he sees cowboy versions of Nick Fury, Wolverine, and then himself. The Kid gets out only a few words before 616 Deadpool shoots him in the head. Somehow, the Deadpool Kid survived and got one more appearance in 2013’s Deadpool Kills Deadpool #4. In that issue, uh. Deadpool kills Deadpools, lots of them, including the Deadpool Kid, again.
Lady Deadpool, aka Wanda Wilson, has had a more successful run, relatively speaking. Lady Deadpool first appears in a section from Deadpool: Merc With a Mouth #7 drawn by Rob Liefeld, who created Deadpool back in 1991. In a story that blurs the line between self-parody and self-congratulations, Liefeld draws a busty version of Deadpool who helps kill Captain America and then makes out with her fellow W. Wilson.
Lady Deadpool goes on to join the Deadpool Corps, which also includes Dogpool, and has a few more adventures. But, alas, the miniseries Deadpool Kills Deadpool had a reputation to live up to, and Lady Deadpool met her end at the hands of a more psychotic variant in the third issue.
The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer doesn’t give us a full look at either character, focusing on the Kid’s pistol and spurs and on Lady Deadpool’s curves. So while we know that Ryan Reynolds will be playing some of the other Deadpools, he may not be playing all of them. Given the comic book Wade’s predilection for making out with Lady Deadpool and all of the movie’s fourth-wall breaking, we have to speculate that Lady Deadpool is Reynolds’s wife Blake Lively, right? Or is this the Rob McElhenney cameo we’ve been promised? Either way, we don’t have official confirmation on the casting just yet.
The trailer also checks in on some of the characters from previous Deadpool movies, including Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Rob Delaney’s Peter, the other surviving member of X-Force. At this point, it’s not clear how these and other characters from the films will continue as Wade moves into the MCU.
But with so many other Deadpools in the mix, will anyone even miss Peter?
Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters in our reality on July 26.