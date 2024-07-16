Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited Deadpool Variant

Deadpool seems like he’s one of a kind, right? Somehow sweet and hyper violent, lovable and extremely annoying, aware that he’s a fictional character. Surely there can’t be more like him, right?

Of course there are! Multiverses and variants are all the rage right now, especially in superhero movie universes. In fact, one of the most exciting aspects of Deadpool & Wolverine has been the promise of various Wades Wilson from across realities. We’ve already seen glimpses of a handsome, maybe samurai Deadpool as well as Dogpool, the cute lil’ good boy with a mouth. But now two more variants are entering the MCU, including one whom fans have been waiting for quite a long time.

In the latest teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine, we get two quick shots of new variants: Lady Deadpool and the Deadpool Kid. Both characters made their debut in Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 from 2010, written by Victor Gischler. The issue finds Deadpool and the severed head of the Marvel Zombies Deadpool jumping between dimensions, encountering other versions of himself.

The Deadpool Kid gets maybe two pages in the Old West section of the issue, illustrated by Das Pastoras. When Wade arrives, he sees cowboy versions of Nick Fury, Wolverine, and then himself. The Kid gets out only a few words before 616 Deadpool shoots him in the head. Somehow, the Deadpool Kid survived and got one more appearance in 2013’s Deadpool Kills Deadpool #4. In that issue, uh. Deadpool kills Deadpools, lots of them, including the Deadpool Kid, again.