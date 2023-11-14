The TVA Show: What a Potential Loki Spinoff Could Look Like
The latest chapter of Loki's story might be over, but this doesn't need to be the last we've seen of the TVA.
This article contains spoilers for Loki season 2
Loki season 2 has come to an end with the titular villain-turned-hero taking his place as the God of Stories and becoming the guardian of the Temporal Loom a.k.a the threads of the entire multiverse. Whereas Loki’s first season assured fans that the show and its cast of characters would be returning for another round, season 2 ended with no such promises. Now we’re left to wonder when or if we’ll get to see the TVA and its merry band of misfits again.
So far, the powers that be aren’t ready to fully confirm or deny whether or not we’ll get a third season of Loki, but one of the show’s producers Kevin Wright has said that “season one and season two [of Loki] were always conceived as two chapters of the same book. We want to close this book and I think there’s a lot more books on the shelf, though.”
According to Wright, he and the creative team behind Loki are currently thinking of ways to continue telling stories connected to the TVA and Loki, telling Entertainment Weekly that “We built a really awesome team, and if Loki is Breaking Bad, maybe there’s a way for this team to keep telling stories with our version of Better Call Saul — whether that’s with Sylvie, with the TVA, or with a new Loki. But we only want to do that if we have the right story and it can be just as fulfilling as this one. After all, you can’t be the God of Stories if you’re not going to tell more stories.”
One of the many great things about Loki is that it has introduced several compelling characters that could lead a spinoff series on their own. Even though Mobius (Owen Wilson) decided to leave the TVA after Loki’s sacrifice, it still wouldn’t be hard to mold a series around Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), and Casey (Eugene Cordero) adapting to their new purpose and figuring out how to implement the TVA’s new mission.
All three are fan-favorite characters that would be perfect in a TVA-centric workplace dramedy – and we’re not the only ones who think so. As news has spread of a potential Loki spinoff, fans have made it known that they want to see more of the TVA trio in the future.
With the TVA under new benevolent leadership and free-will at least temporarily restored to the multiverse, there’s plenty of interesting dynamics to explore. After 400 years of solitude, how is O.B. adapting to having friends and interacting with his coworkers? Does Hunter B-15 struggle with the pressures of leadership? What kind of tinkering shenanigans can Casey and O.B. get into together? And then there’s the looming threat of Miss Minutes. Sure she’s been rebooted, but can we really trust her not to become homicidal again?
Thanks to his sacrifice, Loki will likely have an important part to play as the Multiverse Saga progresses, whether the series is renewed or not. But the people who inspired Loki to make this sacrifice for the good of the multiverse also deserve a chance to have their stories explored. Now that the MCU is looking to overhaul its method of making TV shows and move away from making six-hour movies, what better way to truly embrace the medium than a spinoff set in one of the most interesting workplaces in the multiverse?