Deadpool & Wolverine’s Best Blade Joke Already Aged Like Fine Red Wine

Now, less than five months later and after the movie arrived on Disney+, he looks as if he is virtually singing.

It has been no secret since the release of Deadpool & Wolverine that Reynolds—an actor who once allegedly enjoyed a frosty relationship with Snipes after working with him on Blade: Trinity 20 years ago—has seen any such awkwardness thaw. The two appeared on stage together laughing at San Diego Comic-Con the same day Deadpool & Wolverine opened in theaters, and in the days and weeks after the film’s badly kept secret about Snipes’ cameo was blown, Reynolds seemed to even go so far as to openly campaign on Snipes’ behalf by encouraging fans to request another Blade movie starring Wesley Snipes from Marvel Studios.

“The reaction when [Wesley Snipes] enters the movie is the most intense thing I’ve heard in a theater,” Reynolds wrote on social media in August about Snipes’ first shot in Deadpool 3. “People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy. More Blade please. #DayWalker. A Logan-style send off, specifically.”

All of this vocal support for Snipes was striking considering that around the same time Marvel Studios was still apparently developing a rebooted Blade movie set in the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Mahershala Ali—a film that is supposed to have been a long time coming. Indeed, I was there in Hall H in 2019 when, more than five years ago, the two-time Oscar winner coming onstage to adorn a Blade baseball cap next to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was the mic drop crescendo of the evening. The Daywalker was back and with a new highly respected face!

Half a decade later, that movie has never materialized despite directors coming and going, as well as writers and co-stars. Snipes even gave it his polite and respectful blessing. He told Den of Geek in 2021 that he’d messaged Ali to “go rock it baby.”

That opportunity obviously never came about, and the current official word on Marvel’s Blade is that the company is going to start over developing what the Daywalker might even look like in the MCU after taking the seemingly abandoned Ali version of the film officially off its calendar. (It was previously scheduled to release in November 2025.)