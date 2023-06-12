The Flash Actor Breaks Down the Problem With Multiverse Movies

General Zod is back, in action figure form! At least, that’s what it felt like to Michael Shannon, who plays Zod in the DCEU. Shannon’s Zod faced off with Henry Cavill’s Superman in Man of Steel, which ended badly for the Kryptonian General. But thanks to Barry Allen’s time travel shenanigans in The Flash, Shannon gets to reprise his role as Zod. And the famously plain-speaking actor isn’t terribly excited about it.

When asked by Collider how he felt returning to play the baddie, Shannon did not hold back. “Yeah. I’m not gonna lie, it wasn’t quite satisfying for me, as an actor,” he admitted. “These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures. It’s like, “Here’s this person. Here’s that person. And they’re fighting!” It’s not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt Man of Steel was.”

To be sure, the action figure quality is part of the fun of multiverse movies, which have come to be common in genre movies and television over the past few years. The Arrowverse shows on the CW featured several alternate realities, especially The Flash, and the MCU has put the concept on the forefront for its current set of phases, as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Multiverse has gone from a weird sci-fi idea to the mainstream, thanks to the Academy Award success of Everything Everywhere All at Once.

But Shannon’s comments are well taken. Most of these movies give returning characters only surface-level character arcs, like when Dr. Strange’s heart skips a beat when he meets a different version of Christine Palmer in Multiverse of Madness or when Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man catches a falling MJ in No Way Home, getting some closure for his failure to save Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.