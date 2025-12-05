Classic WB Movies Whose Theatrical Events Were Extremely ‘Consumer-Friendly’

So then we all went to see it, and it was the greatest superhero ever made. – AB

Inception (2010)

One more director-studio partnership worth singling out further is Christopher Nolan’s time at WB before corporate players like Jason Kilar and David Zaslav got involved. Nolan of course became a golden boy at WB after popularizing the term “reboot” with his pair of 2000s Batman classics. But it is also a testament to the filmmaker and the studio that they worked hard on the back of that in turning Nolan’s name into a brand unto itself, similar to Spielberg in the 1980s or Hitchcock in the mid-20th century.

The film that crystallized this is Inception, an original, mind-bending sci-fi epic that the studio began cryptically marketing a year in advance with the deconstructed sounds of Edith Piaf. In the summer of 2010, there was no better fun to be had in a movie theater than going back to see Inception for a second or third time and debating the logics and rules of dreams-within-dreams with friends, figuring out together whether Leonardo DiCaprio was asleep or awake at the end. What really mattered is even in an era of IP, original, auteur-driven spectacles could still dominate our shared dreamscapes. – DC

Wonder Woman (2017)

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that cinema, over the past few decades, has largely been dominated by superhero films. And like it or not, most of those movies have been headlined by men. While Superman and Batman have been popping up on the big screen since the 1940s in both serials and feature productions, it took us all the way until 2016 for the third pillar of DC’s famous trilogy to show up in theaters, and her first live-action appearance was essentially as a glorified cameo in a movie about two men fighting. (Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice). Sigh.

But while we still had to wait another year for Diana Prince to actually get a movie of her own, boy, was the end result worth it. Directed by Patty Jenkins, 2017’s Wonder Woman was not just a movie; it was a cultural moment, an experience that allowed female fans the world over to finally see themselves as something more than love interests and supporting figures in the genre they had loved for so long. It helped that the movie was legitimately great—you either got emotional and cheered during that No Man’s Land sequence or you’re lying—but it’s difficult to overstate what Wonder Woman’s arrival meant to women at the time, who packed into theaters and took endless photos in front of the lobby posters with arms in Diana’s crossed bracelet pose. (It’s me; I’m women.) -– Lacy Baugher

Barbie (2023)

Come on Barbie, let’s go party. Which is precisely what we all did in the summer of 2023. Look, it’s doubtful that any of us expected a movie based on little more than a line of dolls to be particularly good, let alone the cultural event of the year, but that’s what we all get for underestimating Greta Gerwig. Mixing smart writing, sharp humor, a hefty dose of nostalgia, some light feminist politics, and a surprisingly incisive understanding of our contemporary moment, Gerwig and star Margot Robbie somehow managed to make a movie that spoke to every woman in the audience, no matter her age. And women everywhere responded by showing up—wearing pink, sipping themed cocktails, and attending repeat viewings with their mothers, daughters, and best friends—and embracing a pitch perfect media rollout by a studio that actually made an “event film” the reason for the moviegoing season.