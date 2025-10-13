Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc Revs Up the Crowd at NYCC 2025

The acclaimed anime studio MAPPA had a huge presence at New York Comic Con 2025, culminating in a spotlight panel on Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc. The movie is set for an October 24 wide theatrical release in the United States, with the creative team behind the hit anime franchise sharing behind-the-scenes secrets around the film and offering a rapt audience a sneak peek. Judging by what we’ve seen and heard from its creators, fans are in for a bloody good time, full of wall-to-wall action and romantic comedy when the movie gets its worldwide release through Sony this month.

For the uninitiated, Chainsaw Man is based on the best-selling manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto, which was adapted into a similarly popular anime series in 2022. The story follows Denji, a young man who is bonded to the Chainsaw Devil, which allows him to transform into the titular Chainsaw Man and battle malevolent Devils. With this unique power, Denji begins working as a Public Safety Devil Hunter under the watchful eye of Makima, whom he harbors a crush on.

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc serves as a continuation of the story from the first season of the anime, while also adapting the titular arc from Fujimoto’s manga. As Denji’s relationship with Makima seems to be reaching a turning point, he meets a mysterious young woman named Reze with whom he strikes up a strong rapport with the potential for romance. This is complicated by Denji taking on new and more powerful Devils which, of course, ties directly into Denji’s messy personal life.

Joining the moderator and translator on stage were assistant director Masato Nakazono, supervising producer Manabu Otsuka, and CGI producer Yusuke Tannawa. Nakazono observed that the movie opted for a more vibrant color palette than the television series, something highlighted by subtle changes to returning characters and visible in Makima’s hair color. The movie also beautifully blends hand-drawn animation styles with CG animation, which offers a sense of realism to the environments and more kinetic action set pieces.