Kamala Harris Did What Even Doomsday May Not: Reassemble the Original Avengers

In 2012, they assembled to confront Loki and hordes of Chitauri aliens who were attacking New York City; in 2019 they assembled again to give Thanos and his extreme form of population control the spanking it deserved; and now in 2024, to many’s surprise—including perhaps the Disney executives who ran Scarlett Johansson’s name through the mud three years ago—the Avengers are back. And as they see it, they are confronting the gravest threat to America they’ve seen in their lifetimes: Donald J. Trump.

That is at least one way to read the pointed, if light-footed and humor-leaning new political video released on social media by Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and others. Those four of course are two-thirds of the O.G. Avengers cast from the 2012 film that changed the bent of Hollywood filmmaking, with the movie stars having played Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, and the Hulk, respectively. However, this quartet was also joined by later additions to the Avengers roster, including Don Cheadle (War Machine), Paul Bettany (Vision), and Danai Gurira (Okoye).

In the video, which you can watch below, the Avengers icons debate how they can be of best service in the upcoming 2024 presidential election in the U.S. And it is Downey, Mr. Tony Stark himself, who volunteers that the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, needs a new catchphrase. Chris Evans, seizing the opportunity to harken back to one of Cap’s most quotable one-liners, suggests the vice president use “I can do this all day” as a slogan. On brand with Downey’s nonchalant humor, the Iron Man actor responds, “Shut up.”

The Avengers-descended catchphrase that seemed to get the most support in the end was Gurira’s tweaking of Black Panther’s most celebrated line: “Kamala Forever.”