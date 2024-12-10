Chris Evans’s Avengers: Doomsday Return Could Mean a Dark Turn for Captain America

Captain America, Commie Smasher

After the end of World War II limited the amount of Nazis that Captain America could punch, Marvel’s predecessor Atlas Comics reimagined Cap and Bucky as foes of Communists in the US. The more conservative version didn’t take, and when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby (who co-created Cap with Joe Simon) brought Steve back for 1964’s Avengers #4, they retconned the Commie Smasher version of Cap.

Now, the 1950s Cap was William Burnside, a right-wing history PhD who idolized Rogers. When Cap disappeared, Burnside found the Super Soldier Serum and modified his face to look like Rogers, and even legally changed his name to Steve Rogers. Burnside worked for the FBI for some years as an anti-Commie Captain America.

He didn’t disappear after Rogers came back, but rather continued his reactionary activity. Eventually Burnside, still a dead-ringer for Rogers, became the National Director, the leader of a Neo Nazi group called the National Force. As much fun as it would be to see Marvel take on such a politically charged character, the studio has done a lot to separate Hydra from the Nazis, making its films as middle of the road as possible. But in short, the multiverse means that we could get some version of Evans as Burnside.

Monster Cap

We’ve already seen Colonel America in the MCU, the Steve Rogers who becomes an undead flesheater in the series Marvel Zombies. He’s hardly the only monster Cap out there, though. There’s the infamous Cap Wolf, who was mainline Earth-616 Steve Rogers who sometimes became a werewolf, and then there was the Vampire King Captain America of Earth-3931, who was turned by the evil Baron Blood.

The best of the monster Caps, however, is the one from the Cancerverse. In 2009’s Realm of Kings #1, a continuation of the Annihilation storyline that created the most popular version of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Quasar visits the nightmarish Earth-10011. The Captain Marvel (the Kree male Mar-Vell, not Carol Danvers) has destroyed Death with the help of the Lovecraft creatures the Many-Angled Ones. Through Mar-Vell’s corruption, Earth-10011 becomes a hellscape, defended by the Defenders of the Realm, the Ex-Men, and the Ftaghn Four.

The horrific Cancerverse Captain America fights with the Revengers, who lead an assault on Earth-616 to destroy their Death and make way for the Many-Angled Ones. The Revengers still stand as one of the scariest takes on the Avengers, and there’s something horrific about seeing Evans play such a demonic Cap as a stark contrast to when we last saw him in Endgame. However, exciting as it might be, there are more likely stories for the return of Chris Evans.