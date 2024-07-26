Borderlands Director Eli Roth Wants to Prove Doubters Wrong With New Game Adaptation

“You think you know them for one thing, and what they do in this film is completely unlike what they’ve ever done before,” says Roth. While the decision to cast Blanchett and Hart as stone-cold ass-kickers in a weirdo sci-fi action flick may seem like a risky move, Roth never doubted their range. “One of the reasons they liked working with me was that I, of all people, know what it’s like to be underestimated as an actor.”

Joining Blanchett and Hart in the ensemble are Jack Black as mouthy robot Claptrap, Jamie Lee Curtis as mad scientist Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as pre-teen explosives expert Tiny Tina, and Romanian boxer Florian Munteanu as Tina’s burly bodyguard, Krieg. The crew of outcasts helps Lilith on her mission to return to her murderous home planet of Pandora to locate the missing daughter of powerful businessman Atlas (Edgar Ramírez). While fans will recognize the characters from the games by name, Roth stresses that the movie is an adaptation of the story from the games, not a one-to-one remake.

“I’d had meetings for video game movies before, and it’s always like, ‘Well, you can’t change things without approval of this company and this company.’ That’s not for me. You have to adapt to a different medium.”

Roth was familiar with and played the Borderlands games before signing on to the picture, though he admits he’s not a gamer and came into the project with a more personal vision in mind. Though Roth had worked in genre for years, he’d never had the opportunity to make a gigantic sci-fi movie. It’ll come as no surprise to his fans that Roth’s inspirations for Borderlands came from the more bizarre regions of the sci-fi sphere.

“I’d always wanted to do a big, fun sci-fi movie, something that was a mix of Star Wars, Escape from New York, Mad Max, and even batshit crazy sci-fi movies like The Fifth Element and Starship Troopers,” Roth explains. “I didn’t want to change it to the point that it’s not Borderlands, but I wanted to take it from being a video game to being a great sci-fi film. My loyalty is to the movie.”

While fans of the games may squirm at the thought of the games’ world and lore potentially being over-manipulated past the point of recognition, the reality is that Gearbox was deeply involved with the film’s production, with the entirety of the games’ digital assets being made available to Roth and his team to reference. On top of all that, Gearbox president Randy Pitchford was on set every day of production.