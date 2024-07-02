Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Review – Eddie Murphy Still Is Hollywood’s Top Cop

Axel’s search for Billy likewise brings him into contact with his estranged daughterJane Saunders (Taylour Paige), her ex-boyfriend Det. Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and Captain Cade Grant, played by a sneering Kevin Bacon.

From that brief description, viewers can guess exactly what happens in Axel F. Jane grouches about how Axel was a bad dad, Billy and Taggart quip about how they’re still doing the same stuff they did 40 years ago, and Grant is a dirty cop in on it all (that’s no spoiler, by the way; it’s “revealed” five minutes after Bacon appears on screen).

However, that’s not all that Axel F is. All of the legacy sequel trappings serve an unwinking plot straight out of an ’80s cop movie. Cars chase and crash each other through city streets; Axel and Abbott shoot out baddies in public; Grant even has a gang of henchmen who feel so familiar that you would swear Al Leong is among them (he’s not, sadly). Molloy shoots it all with a practicality rarely seen today. A fantastic early stunt involving a car dangling off the side of a building feels visceral and real, not a CGI composited blob. The final set piece involves a chopper twirling through the air with an immediacy usually only done by George Miller now. Heck, even the scenes of Axel walking around are striking because they happen on real locations, not on an Atlanta soundstage.

The best old-school throwback is Murphy himself. He slips back into Axel with a familiarity and confidence that had already started to dissipate in Beverly Hills Cop II. The movie opens with a crackerjack sequence during a Detroit Red Wings game (full disclosure: this review is written by a man wearing a Red Wings shirt and still smiling about Patrick Kane resigning), through which Axel delivers hilarious commentary. Axel adopts goofy characters to talk his way through tough situations, always the smartest man in the room.

Murphy’s sharp performance and Molloy’s old-school direction carry Axel F through the weaker parts of the movie. Most of the callbacks to past Beverly Hills Cop films work, especially when Murphy puts a new twist on the bit, but Bronson Pinchot seems ready to fall asleep during his scenes as Serge. Paige has a thankless job of scolding Axel for being a bad father, which immediately puts the audience against him, but her flat line deliveries do nothing to improve the plot.

Much better are the scenes that just let Axel do his thing. When Murphy banters with Gordon-Levitt and Paige instead of getting lectured by them, the screen lights up from his still-electric smile. Decades of bad press and worse movies haven’t robbed him of his natural charisma and wit. Likewise, Axel F works when Molloy hits all of the classic cop movie tropes, clearly relishing the opportunity to shoot a sergeant shouting at his reckless detectives or designing a coherent and visceral actions sequence. Not even the movie’s half-hearted attempts to look at the evils of policing from a 21st century lens (Jane Saunders is defense attorney who stands up for those accused by Foley and others) slow down the pure genre fun.