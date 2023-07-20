Enter the Reese’s x Blue Beetle Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win Limited-Edition Peanut Butter Cups

This article is brought to you by Reese’s and Warner Bros.

Blue Beetle soars into theaters this summer just in time for fans, friends, and families everywhere to experience the hero’s first-ever big screen adventure. To celebrate, Reese’s and Warner Bros. Pictures have teamed up to create a specialty run of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups x Blue Beetle. Inspired by the titular character’s high-tech suit—powered up in the film by an ancient alien technology that transforms college grad Jaime Reyes—the new limited-edition Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups x Blue Beetle will be wrapped in a cool black packaging that channels the edgy look of the DC Super Hero. Want to know how to get your hands on these Reese’s Cups?

To champion your taste for another great origin story (when peanut butter meets chocolate), Reese’s lovers and comic book fanatics across the country can visit hersheyland.com/BlueBeetle starting today, July 20, to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win samples of their own. Not available for sale, 150 prize winning DC Comics fans will be among the lucky few recipients of the unique packaging takeover as Blue Beetle powers up the classic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

But that’s not the only way the Reese’s brand and Blue Beetle are planning on celebrating this iconic character’s debut—one U.S.-based entrants will also have the chance to win a grand prize trip for two to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood!