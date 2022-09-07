Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo Art Reveals Battle Armor for Namor and Nakia

This post contains potential spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It’s hard to remember the last time a superhero movie garnered as much interest and speculation as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Not only was its predecessor a truly transcendent movie, one that became a key cultural artifact, even more so than its fellows in the genre. But also the film has been rocked with production issues, from the surprising death of star Chadwick Boseman to Shuri actor Letitia Wright’s reported anti-vaccination stance.

In fact, so great has the on-set drama been that little is known about the plot of the movie. The trailer indicates that the film will deal with both the fallout of T’Challa’s death (the cause of death still unknown) and an attack on Wakanda from Talocan (taking the place of Atlantis), lead by Namor the Sub-mariner. Various toy leaks have suggested that young genius Riri Williams will suit up as Ironheart and that Shuri will don something like a Black Panther costume (if not the full costume itself).

For that reason, any sort of leak from the movie gains immediate interest, including promo art revealed by twitter user MCU Facility. The first of the images shows the main supporting cast of the previous film. M’Baku and Okoye appear in their familiar garb, as seen not only in the first film but also Avengers: Infinity War. In the center is Shuri, which only supports speculation that she will be the main character in the latest movie. However, the purple outfit she wears, while stylish and useful for active situations, is a far cry from the Black Panther costume.