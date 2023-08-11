Red, White & Royal Blue Review: American Nonsense That’s Unexpectedly Adorable

The two cross paths at Philip’s lavish wedding where a drunken Alex causes a cake-based incident which results in an edict from their respective families that the two must pretend to be good friends in the interest of public relations. So begins a mismatched love story.

It’s one hell of a convoluted meet-cute but it sets us up nicely for a story of burgeoning love. Henry is gay and has secretly had a long-term crush on Alex. Alex has had limited experience with men and is able to explore his bisexuality with Henry, though the two realize their relationship must be kept secret for the sake of politics/tradition. But what starts as a casual affair begins to grow into something more serious, and that’s dangerous for them both.

Though the trappings of the story are ridiculous—knowingly so (see the scene where Henry and Alex sit down to have a little tinkle on the piano and play a duet of “God Save The King,” for starters)—the story is not. It’s an opposites attract love story where boy meets, loses, and wins back boy, and all before both young men are forced into a corner by their roles in society.

Though their characters are largely clichés, Perez and Galitzine have charisma and chemistry enough to carry the film. Even the weird, but wrong, approximation of the British Royals becomes endearing. Henry (which is incidentally the real Prince Harry’s actual name), is dubbed, as his mother was, “The Prince of English Hearts.” He has a dead dad and an absentee mother. His full name is Henry George Edward James Hanover-Stuart-Fox (ticking off as many royal households as possible before it gets embarrassing). And while we’re not experts, we’re pretty sure the royals don’t sneak around at night secretly visiting museums they have the keys to. But that doesn’t mean the scene where Alex and Henry do this, to dance a little in private, isn’t romantic.

In fact the whole thing is genuinely rather endearing, and by the final act you’re rooting for the lads so hard that you might even shed the occasional tear. So what if the film is schmaltzy? It’s escapist wish fulfillment and not just in the central romance. Don’t we all long for a world in which a progressive female president married to a Mexican man, with a bisexual son could win a second term in office in the States? And one where the British royal family are swayed to be more modern and open-minded by a brave gay son and the will of the public? Maybe even a world where Stephen Fry is the king? Now that’s an idea to fall in love with.

Red, White & Royal Blue is available to stream on Prime Video now.