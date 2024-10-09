The Best Horror Movies Streaming on Tubi

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

The ’90s slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer might not have the same cult-following as its sister movie Scream, but it’s still a worthy watch during spooky season. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Phillippe, this movie follows a group of teens from the small beach town of Seaport, North Carolina as they deal with the aftermath of their last summer before college. On their way home after a drunken celebration, they hit someone with their car, and vow to take the secret with them to their graves. A year later, a mysterious killer decides to take them up on that promise, hunting them down one by one.

Carrie (1976)

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, the original Carrie tells the story of the titular telekinetic teen and what led to the fateful day when she turned her powers toward her classmates. After bullying her relentlessly, a couple of popular kids decided to make a spectacle of her at the class prom. It’d be enough to make anyone snap, but add onto that the abuse Carrie suffers at the hand of her religious zealot of a mother, and it’s no wonder that she loses control in such a violent manner. Whether you’ve seen this movie before, are familiar with the story, or have no clue what’s in store, watching Carrie is always a good move, especially during the Halloween season.

Slither (2006)

Before he was in charge of the DC cinematic universe, James Gunn made the incredible horror B-movie, Slither. Starring Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, and Michael Rooker, among others, this movie is a disgustingly good time. Slither centers around a meteor that crash lands in the small town of Wheelsy, South Carolina, bringing with it an alien parasite set on assimilating all life forms into its grotesque, singular hive mind. As the town succumbs to its will, the survivors must do what they can to stay alive and stop it from spreading.

The Invitation (2016)

Karyn Kusama’s The Invitation is a phenomenal thriller that expertly builds tension up until the very end. When Will (Logan Marshall Green) takes his girlfriend Kira (Emayatzy Corinealdi) to a dinner party hosted by his estranged ex-wife Eden (Tammy Blanchard) and her new husband David (Michael Huisman), there’s a normal amount of awkwardness that ensues. Things are tense as wounds are reopened and their tragic past revisited. It soon becomes clear that Eden and David aren’t as healed as they’d like their friends to believe, and dinner turns into a fight for survival.

Train to Busan (2016)

The Korean movie Train to Busan is truly one of the best zombie flicks of all time. This day starts like any other for a group of passengers aboard a train from Seoul to Busan, until a mysteriously ill woman slips on board as the train begins to pull away from the station. Chaos soon ensues when she starts attacking staff and passengers, spreading her deadly illness rapidly. Trapped on this fast moving train, the survivors must learn to work together, or else become food for the ravenous zombies they now share this ride with. If the claustrophobic and tense setting of the train wasn’t enough to make your skin crawl, these zombies are fast and have only one goal in mind – attacking anything that moves or breathes.

Tragedy Girls (2017)

The horror-comedy Tragedy Girls is a well-crafted satire of the true-crime craze and our collective obsession with validation from strangers on social media. This movie follows best friends Sadie (Brianna Hildebrand) and McKayla (Alexandra Shipp) who run a true crime blog from their small midwestern town. Obsessed with fame, the two try to entice a serial killer into starting a murder spree that they can then report on. When he refuses, the besties decide to go on a murder spree themselves, keeping the serial killer hostage as the perfect fall guy. The movie also stars Jack Quaid, Craig Robinson, Kevin Durand, and Austin Abrams.