The Best Horror Movies Streaming on Tubi
The underrated free-with-ads streaming service Tubi has a lot of horror movies to choose from this spooky season.
If you’re looking for movies to stream this spooky season, look no further than the criminally underrated free streaming service, Tubi. If you’re willing to sit through some ads, Tubi’s free library of movies and TV shows has some surprising hidden gems. The streamer might be home to a lot of straight-to-DVD quality movies, but the service also has a decent number of quality horror hits, if you know where to look.
We combed through Tubi’s extensive free library so that you don’t have to. From horror classics to recent favorites, here are the best Horror movies streaming on Tubi right now.
Resident Evil (2002)
Loosely (and I mean loosely) based on the video game series of the same name, Resident Evil is peak early 2000s action-horror. When a deadly virus is unleashed in a top secret facility, an elite team is sent to contain the outbreak and prevent the dead from rising to the surface. Not only must they physically fight against a growing number of undead, but they must also match wits with the facility’s murderous A.I., The Red Queen, who likes to appear to people as a creepy little girl (because why not). Resident Evil is a fun time, if you’re willing to go along for the ride.
It Follows (2014)
Still lauded as one of the best original horror movies of the last decade, It Follows tells the chilling story of a group of teens as one of them becomes the target of a shape-shifting, malevolent being whose only known purpose is to follow and kill. The idea of a being who could be anyone, anywhere, at any time is terrifying enough, but the fact that this curse of this entity is passed through sexual contact adds a chilling layer to this story. Jay’s (Maika Monroe) fight for survival is more than just about defying this entity, it’s about overcoming the trauma of assault that gave her this unwanted condition in the first place.
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
The ’90s slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer might not have the same cult-following as its sister movie Scream, but it’s still a worthy watch during spooky season. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Phillippe, this movie follows a group of teens from the small beach town of Seaport, North Carolina as they deal with the aftermath of their last summer before college. On their way home after a drunken celebration, they hit someone with their car, and vow to take the secret with them to their graves. A year later, a mysterious killer decides to take them up on that promise, hunting them down one by one.
Carrie (1976)
Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, the original Carrie tells the story of the titular telekinetic teen and what led to the fateful day when she turned her powers toward her classmates. After bullying her relentlessly, a couple of popular kids decided to make a spectacle of her at the class prom. It’d be enough to make anyone snap, but add onto that the abuse Carrie suffers at the hand of her religious zealot of a mother, and it’s no wonder that she loses control in such a violent manner. Whether you’ve seen this movie before, are familiar with the story, or have no clue what’s in store, watching Carrie is always a good move, especially during the Halloween season.
Slither (2006)
Before he was in charge of the DC cinematic universe, James Gunn made the incredible horror B-movie, Slither. Starring Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, and Michael Rooker, among others, this movie is a disgustingly good time. Slither centers around a meteor that crash lands in the small town of Wheelsy, South Carolina, bringing with it an alien parasite set on assimilating all life forms into its grotesque, singular hive mind. As the town succumbs to its will, the survivors must do what they can to stay alive and stop it from spreading.
The Invitation (2016)
Karyn Kusama’s The Invitation is a phenomenal thriller that expertly builds tension up until the very end. When Will (Logan Marshall Green) takes his girlfriend Kira (Emayatzy Corinealdi) to a dinner party hosted by his estranged ex-wife Eden (Tammy Blanchard) and her new husband David (Michael Huisman), there’s a normal amount of awkwardness that ensues. Things are tense as wounds are reopened and their tragic past revisited. It soon becomes clear that Eden and David aren’t as healed as they’d like their friends to believe, and dinner turns into a fight for survival.
Train to Busan (2016)
The Korean movie Train to Busan is truly one of the best zombie flicks of all time. This day starts like any other for a group of passengers aboard a train from Seoul to Busan, until a mysteriously ill woman slips on board as the train begins to pull away from the station. Chaos soon ensues when she starts attacking staff and passengers, spreading her deadly illness rapidly. Trapped on this fast moving train, the survivors must learn to work together, or else become food for the ravenous zombies they now share this ride with. If the claustrophobic and tense setting of the train wasn’t enough to make your skin crawl, these zombies are fast and have only one goal in mind – attacking anything that moves or breathes.
Tragedy Girls (2017)
The horror-comedy Tragedy Girls is a well-crafted satire of the true-crime craze and our collective obsession with validation from strangers on social media. This movie follows best friends Sadie (Brianna Hildebrand) and McKayla (Alexandra Shipp) who run a true crime blog from their small midwestern town. Obsessed with fame, the two try to entice a serial killer into starting a murder spree that they can then report on. When he refuses, the besties decide to go on a murder spree themselves, keeping the serial killer hostage as the perfect fall guy. The movie also stars Jack Quaid, Craig Robinson, Kevin Durand, and Austin Abrams.
The Mist (2007)
Another Stephen King adaptation, The Mist tells the horrifying story of a small Maine town that becomes enveloped in a mysterious mist after a storm. But of course this isn’t just some eerie fog. The mist is full of terrifying other-worldly creatures who seem to be out for blood. This movie follows a father and son who become trapped in a grocery store with other denizens of their town by the creatures in the mist. When people start to turn on each other out of fear (and some religious zealotry), the father must decide who the greater danger is – the monsters outside or the ones within. The Mist famously has one of the most devastating horror movie endings of all time, so you might want to prepare some tissues to go along with your popcorn.
Other Notable Horror Movies on Tubi
Interview with the Vampire (1994)
Death Becomes Her (1992)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Black Christmas (1974)
Hellraiser (1987)
The Belko Experiment (2016)
The Love Witch (2016)
Life (2017)
Fright Night (2011)