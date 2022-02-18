Best Sci-Fi Movies of the Last 15 Years

Although designed to evoke familiar territory, the film directed by Gareth Edwards, and with a helping hand from filmmaker Tony Gilroy, still felt like a serious gamble at the time. Could Rogue One, a movie set mere days before A New Hope, step out of its predecessor’s shadow and do something new with the franchise?

Well, by its shocking third act, it had. Billed as a true war movie set in the galaxy far, far away, Rogue One presents a grittier vision of this universe than we’ve ever seen before where rebel spies like Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor can exist along morally gray lines as opposed to the black and white morality of the Original Trilogy. The result is a movie that’s more layered and complex than your usual Star Wars fare, anchored by an emotional performance by Felicity Jones as unlikely hero Jyn Erso and Donnie Yen as the Force-worshipping Chirrut Imwe. And while the film drags a little in the middle, the third act wraps things up with a huge battle in space and on land that both recaptures the spirit of classic Star Wars battles and showcases some new sights and sounds. – JS

13. Annihilation (2018)

By the time writer and director Alex Garland turned his camera’s attention to the Jeff VanderMeer novel of the same name, he had already solidified his place as one of Hollywood’s great sci-fi filmmakers with his directorial debut Ex Machina, as well as for his writing of 28 Days Later and Sunshine. If Ex Machina was built on the age-old story of machines rebelling against their creators, Annihilation went for a completely different sci-fi trope: the scientific expedition gone terribly wrong. The film follows an all-women team of scientists as they journey into the mysterious Area X, a quarantine zone in the U.S. where biology has begun mutating after a meteor crashed into the region. As the movie opens, we learn that no other expedition has ever returned from Area X, giving the whole affair a sense of doom before the mission’s even started.

In truth, the movie is vastly different from the novel it’s based on, and has more in common with “The Colour Out of Space” by H.P. Lovecraft and the Andrei Tarkovsky film Stalker. As you’d expect from that excellent mix of influences, Garland’s film is imbued with an overwhelming sense of dread, as the scientists get closer to the cause of this biological anomaly where nature has evolved into something almost wholly alien. Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh lead the cast as two scientists with much deeper motivations for wanting to enter Area X than simple scientific discovery. In fact, it’s through them, as well characters played by Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Tuva Novotny, that the movie explores one of the story’s central questions: What drives someone to partake in a suicide mission in the first place? The answer, like the film’s chilling third act, may very well terrify you. – JS

12. Looper (2012)

Five years before he wrote and directed modern Star Wars: The Last Jedi, filmmaker Rian Johnson established his sci-fi bona fides on a smaller scale with Looper, which is fit-to-bursting with pure love for science fiction and all of its speculative potential. Joe (fittingly played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is a contract killer, or looper, for a 2044 Kansas City crime syndicate. Since tracking technology in the future makes disposing of bodies impossible, the 2074 version of the syndicate sends victims back to 2044 for Joe to take care of. It’s a simple gig, save for that one catch where the 2074 loopers are sent back to be exterminated by their past selves, effectively “closing their loop.”

Joe’s future self is played by Bruce Willis and when it’s his turn in front of the blunderbuss shotgun, he has no intention of going quietly. That’s a strong enough setup for any sci-fi concept, but Looper isn’t satisfied to settle for merely the “would you kill the future version of yourself for a bunch of money” hypothetical. The movie sprawls out into unexpected and fascinating directions, incorporating advanced human biology bordering on the supernatural and making room for a superb Emily Blunt performance. – Alec Bojalad