Batman Writer Trying to Make Tobey Maguire Spider-Man 4 a Reality

If there’s one thing we know about Spider-Man fans (I’m Spider-Man fans), it’s that they will never get enough Spider-Man. In 2023’s animated adventure movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we got so many Spider-Men that we even had to write a whole thing pointing them all out. Still, “keep them coming!” we yell, and if we can’t get new variants right now, well, we’ll happily take ones from the past.

Such is the opinion of the Spider-Man junkies who have a soft spot for Tobey Maguire’s wall-crawler from the Sam Raimi trilogy era. The actor’s reappearance in the Sony-Marvel MCU entry Spider-Man: No Way Home was a nice reminder that he may have been the best to ever do it, and The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin seems to agree.

When a Tobey trilogy fan account joked “Here’s your money to write the script” for a Maguire Spider-Man 4 this week, Tomlin replied “Trying!”

Trying! — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) September 29, 2025

It’s not the first time Tomlin, whose other credits include Project Power, Terminator Zero, and the upcoming John Wick Caine spinoff, has teased a possible take on a Tobey Maguire Spider-Man fourquel. Earlier this summer, he was asked to share his vision for what the film’s story could be about.