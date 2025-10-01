Batman Writer Trying to Make Tobey Maguire Spider-Man 4 a Reality
The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin wants to revive the Sam Raimi Spider-Verse. And he's got a novel idea on how to do it.
If there’s one thing we know about Spider-Man fans (I’m Spider-Man fans), it’s that they will never get enough Spider-Man. In 2023’s animated adventure movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we got so many Spider-Men that we even had to write a whole thing pointing them all out. Still, “keep them coming!” we yell, and if we can’t get new variants right now, well, we’ll happily take ones from the past.
Such is the opinion of the Spider-Man junkies who have a soft spot for Tobey Maguire’s wall-crawler from the Sam Raimi trilogy era. The actor’s reappearance in the Sony-Marvel MCU entry Spider-Man: No Way Home was a nice reminder that he may have been the best to ever do it, and The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin seems to agree.
When a Tobey trilogy fan account joked “Here’s your money to write the script” for a Maguire Spider-Man 4 this week, Tomlin replied “Trying!”
It’s not the first time Tomlin, whose other credits include Project Power, Terminator Zero, and the upcoming John Wick Caine spinoff, has teased a possible take on a Tobey Maguire Spider-Man fourquel. Earlier this summer, he was asked to share his vision for what the film’s story could be about.
“Honestly right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father,” he wrote in a post on X. “Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last 8 films.”
Of course, somewhere in the multiverse, a fourth Tobey Maguire Spider-Man flick surely exists. Sam Raimi and co. did indeed try and make one a reality in our universe after the release of Spider-Man 3, but it never got off the ground. Since then, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have both worn the friendly neighborhood superhero’s costume, reuniting on-screen with Maguire in No Way Home.
While a Tobey Maguire Spider-Man 4 might never happen, despite Tomlin’s best efforts, we can always turn our frothing fan attention to making a Takuya Yamashiro Spidey movie happen. Real ones know.