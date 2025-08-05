The Best Spider-Man and Hulk Stories to Inspire Brand New Day

Amazing Spider-Man #328 (1989)

Even though they don’t fight often, Hulk and Spidey have one epic clash that most people on the internet know. That fight occurs in Amazing Spider-Man #358, aka “the one where Spidey punches Hulk into space.” People often share moments from Amazing Spider-Man #358, written by David Michelinie and drawn by superstar Todd McFarlane, usually to “prove” that Spider-Man is stronger than the Hulk. But the actual story puts so many asterisks on that statement that it actually proves the opposite.

First of all, it’s important to keep in mind that neither assailant has their heart in the battle. As part of the Acts of Vengeance crossover, in which supervillains swapped their nemeses with one another to throw off their enemies, Hulk only seeks out Spider-Man because X-Men antagonist Sebastian Shaw pays him money to do it. Let’s just say that Hulk was in a weird place in the ’90s, hence a dialogue exchange like Spidey asking, “You came here just to fight me? Why?!” To which Hulk responds, “The best reason in the world, Web-Head: bucks!” Additionally Shaw only hired Hulk because some shadowy guys said they would destroy his rival Magneto if he in turn can kill Spider-Man. So, basically, everyone gets involved in this story by shrugging their shoulders and saying, “Eh, it’s worth a shot?”

Furthermore, Hulk is currently in his “Mr. Fixit” persona, the gray version that takes over from Banner at night (and, in the pages of his own comic, became a mob enforcer in Las Vegas—the type of guy who would be motivated by Shaw’s money). Although smarter than the usual Hulk, Mr. Fixit was notably weaker, and reverted back to Banner in the daytime. For his part, Spider-Man had just been given the power cosmic, essentially making him Superman.

So when Hulk senses Banner taking over as the sun rises, he tries to throw off Spider-Man by pretending to attack some kids. Spidey freaks out and wallops Hulk, sending the gray beast into space… and then realizing what he’s done and flies out to space to bring his frenemy back to Earth. It’s a cool moment for sure, but the entire thing ends with all involved deciding this isn’t fun and just walking away, which only underscores how out-of-character the whole thing is. Spider-Man punching Hulk into space an amusing gimmick, but a gimmick nonetheless.

Peter Parker: Spider-Man #14 (1999)

Although The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduced the power cosmic to the MCU, we’re probably not going to see an adaptation of Amazing Spider-Man #358 in Brand New Day. And although Jon Bernthal‘s Punisher is slated to appear in Brand New Day, that PG-13 movie probably won’t adapt the decidedly R-rated Punisher story “Confederacy of Dunces” (written by The Boys co-creator Garth Ennis), even though it involves Spidey, Punisher, and Hulk. Nor will Marvel want to replace its classic Fantastic Four with the one-off version of the team in which Hulk and Spidey joined Wolverine and Ghost Rider as the new FF in Fantastic Four #347-348.

However, it won’t be too surprising to see the movie adapt something like 1999’s Peter Parker: Spider-Man #14. And that’s a good thing, because Peter Parker: Spider-Man, written by Howard Mackie and penciled by John Romita Jr., is easily the best of the Spider-Man/Hulk fights.