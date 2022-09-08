How Elizabeth Tulloch Continues to Elevate Lois Lane in Superman & Lois
Elizabeth Tulloch tells us what she wants to see more of with Lois Lane in Superman & Lois season 3.
This article contains Superman & Lois spoilers.
Some might say that Elizabeth Tulloch is crafting the definitive live action Lois Lane on Superman & Lois. Encompassing everything from Lois’ inherent strength, her journalistic talents, to her ushakeable moral compass, she’s also taking the character places no other actor has had a chance to explore in detail. And while Superman & Lois took its heroes out of their Metropolitan comfort zones since the very first episode, the show has continued to add new layers to them, with Lois in particular getting plenty of room to explore during the show’s second season.
“I think the main changes for Lois in season two anyway, is that she was really having to take a step back from a lot of the journalism stuff,” Tulloch tells us of the evolution of her take on Lois Lane. “There was quite an emphasis on her needing to protect her family and that involves secrets and lies.”
Of course, this is also a more proactive screen Lois than we’ve been accustomed to in live action, despite the fact that the character has, practically from her first appearance in 1938’s Action Comics #1, been a force to be reckoned with.
“I feel like Lois Lane, as a character, is not somebody who’s ever kind of fading into the background and a wallflower,” she says. “She does find a way to involve herself, whether or not she should. I’m sure Superman, is kind of like, ‘Can you not be here right now distracting me [because] then I have to save you? I’m supposed to be saving them.’”
The character took some big steps forward in Superman & Lois season 2, notably in her willingness to open up to the people in her life who are important to her that aren’t members of the family.
“Lois was biting her tongue a lot in season two,” she says. “There were all these moments where people were like, ‘No, you were wrong about this.’ And she wants to be like, ‘Nope, I’m always right. I’m right, I just can’t say anything about it.’ That was tough. I was really happy by the end that there was some resolution, that she was able to involve Chrissy Beppo…and that also the family had chosen to let Lana in on the secret. I think that’ll be something interesting to explore season three.”
Superman & Lois has done a tremendous job taking its two title characters outside of their usual comfort zones, but it seems that there’s a chance we’ll see at least some of their more traditional dynamics find their way back to the show.
“I read what the fans wanna see more of,” Tulloch says. “ I really lean into like, ‘what are qualities of Lois? What does Lois wear? What do you guys wanna see more of?’ And they really seem to be missing more of that Lois Lane at the Daily Planet, power and strength, the journalism stuff. So I am hoping that we can find a way to incorporate that more. It sort of seems like that’s gonna happen anyway with Clark being more involved at the Smallville Gazette. So we’ll see, hopefully they’ll get what they want.”
Listen to the full interview with Elizabeth Tulloch about Superman & Lois here:
Superman & Lois season 3 will arrive on the CW in early 2023.