How Elizabeth Tulloch Continues to Elevate Lois Lane in Superman & Lois

“I feel like Lois Lane, as a character, is not somebody who’s ever kind of fading into the background and a wallflower,” she says. “She does find a way to involve herself, whether or not she should. I’m sure Superman, is kind of like, ‘Can you not be here right now distracting me [because] then I have to save you? I’m supposed to be saving them.’”

The character took some big steps forward in Superman & Lois season 2, notably in her willingness to open up to the people in her life who are important to her that aren’t members of the family.

“Lois was biting her tongue a lot in season two,” she says. “There were all these moments where people were like, ‘No, you were wrong about this.’ And she wants to be like, ‘Nope, I’m always right. I’m right, I just can’t say anything about it.’ That was tough. I was really happy by the end that there was some resolution, that she was able to involve Chrissy Beppo…and that also the family had chosen to let Lana in on the secret. I think that’ll be something interesting to explore season three.”

Superman & Lois has done a tremendous job taking its two title characters outside of their usual comfort zones, but it seems that there’s a chance we’ll see at least some of their more traditional dynamics find their way back to the show.

“I read what the fans wanna see more of,” Tulloch says. “ I really lean into like, ‘what are qualities of Lois? What does Lois wear? What do you guys wanna see more of?’ And they really seem to be missing more of that Lois Lane at the Daily Planet, power and strength, the journalism stuff. So I am hoping that we can find a way to incorporate that more. It sort of seems like that’s gonna happen anyway with Clark being more involved at the Smallville Gazette. So we’ll see, hopefully they’ll get what they want.”

