Barbie Asks If There Is Room for Queerness in Barbieland

This leaves characters like Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), Allan (Michael Cera), and even Midge (Emerald Fennell) to an extent, on the periphery of this society. Allan and Weird Barbie are queer-coded not because of any explicit relationships or attraction to other characters, but because neither of them fit in with their assigned gender roles.

Allan may have been advertised as Ken’s best friend, but he doesn’t quite fit in with them and their need to constantly capture Barbie’s attention, nor does he side with them during Barbieland’s brief experience with horse-based patriarchy. He teams up with the Barbies during their revolution against the Kens, but he doesn’t really fit in there either. As Barbieland tries to move forward from the attempted Kendom coup in the third act of the movie, it’s still not clear what Allan’s role is now. Weird Barbie is at least offered a role in President Barbie’s (Issa Rae) cabinet, but Allan is not. Nor is he offered one of the Kens’ lower circuit court judge positions. Allan is once again left on the periphery without a place in this society.

Weird Barbie also doesn’t look or act like the other Barbies, and possesses a knowledge of the outside world and how it works that most others don’t seem particularly interested in. Because her looks and behavior don’t fall in line with the other Barbies, she’s been relegated to a house on the edge of town where she stays until a regular Barbie “malfunctions” and comes to her for help.

It isn’t until Stereotypical Barbie begins to question her existence that Weird Barbie and Allan really get a chance to find a purpose in this world. At first, Stereotypical Barbie just wants to go back to how her life was before. When given the symbolic option between a feminine high heel and a Birkenstock by Weird Barbie, she chooses the high heel without hesitation. It’s only then that Weird Barbie reveals that Barbie doesn’t really have a choice, and must go to the real world to find herself.

Birkenstocks aren’t just a symbol of comfort and freedom from the hyperfemininity that high heels typically represent, they are also a shoe with a long history of ties to early feminism and lesbian movements. The fact that Weird Barbie produces this shoe to represent learning about the world beyond Barbieland’s gender binary is no coincidence. Like Weird Barbie, the Birkenstock doesn’t fit in with the beauty standards or gender conventions of this world. By Barbieland’s standards, both would be considered queer.

Stereotypical Barbie’s journey is thus in and of itself a queer one. Once she accepts Weird Barbie’s symbolic Birkenstock, she effectively stops fitting into the ideals of Barbieland and, for a time, she also doesn’t quite fit into the Real World either. In both places, she’s seen as different and othered, and isn’t quite sure which is the better option. Even though she helps the Barbies reclaim Barbieland from the Kens, she realizes that her new understanding of herself and the world doesn’t fit here anymore either. She doesn’t want to just be another Barbie to a Ken. She wants to be her own person and live in the Real World that lets her be her unique self (at least more so than Barbieland seems to).