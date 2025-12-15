It Sounds Like Marvel Is Cooking Up Something Big for Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Release
A new post from the Avengers: Doomsday directors raises even more questions about Marvel's next big movie.
Doom is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But how it will come is still something of a mystery. And Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo aren’t helping things. The duo posted a strange image to their instagram with the hashtag #avengersdoomsday, a blurry black and white image with what appears to be a “V” in the center.
What does it mean? We have no idea. And it’s just the latest bit of confusing information in the lead-up to the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, rumored to be releasing with Avatar: Fire and Ash this Thursday.
Here’s what we do know so far about Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will star Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom, the arch-enemy of the Fantastic Four who will challenge the heroes of Earth-616 while dealing with Incursions, calamities across the Multiverse that lead to the destruction of multiple Earths. We know that several groups of heroes will appear, including the two sets of Avengers teased in Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, the Fantastic Four seen in First Steps and a variation of the Fox X-Men team, both of which will may or may not make their way to Earth-616. And we know that Doomsday leads into Avengers: Secret Wars.
And that’s about it. While the three Secret Wars storylines published in Marvel Comics might provide some clues about the overall plan, the casting of Downey Jr. as Doom completely changes the dynamics of the character. In the comics, Victor Von Doom is the despotic but beloved ruler of Latveria, who is driven by insane jealousy of his former University classmate Reed Richards. But not only was Doom absent from Fantastic Four: First Steps, save for a post-credit scene that was actually taken from Doomsday, but the Russo Brothers have said that there is a specific reason that Doom looks like Tony Stark, hinting at a connection between this version of the character and the MCU Avengers.
Rumors surrounding the film and its marketing only further muddy things. Even by MCU standards, leaks have been frequent and uncorroborated. For every hard bit of information we get, such as Kelsey Grammer talking about a scene with Beast and Reed Richards that he shot with Pedro Pascal, there’s some AI-generated nonsense or a would-be influencer throwing out speculation as news (see: the many people certain that the Doomsday trailer would drop last week).
However, the following rumors about the trailer seem to have coalesced to the point that they seem likely, though still unconfirmed. Marvel will be releasing four trailers for Doomsday, starting this Thursday. The first three are teasers focusing on a specific character, each one ending with a countdown, before the release of a final, proper trailer for the entire movie. The first two teasers will be about Captain America and Thor, while the third will be about Doom himself.
The countdown motif matches the comic book lead-up to the 2015 Secret Wars event. Each of Marvel’s comics published before July 2015 had a banner reading “Time Runs Out” at the top, building tension as the Avengers and other heroes tried and failed to save their Earth from increasing incursions.
But the decision to lead with Captain America and Thor veers from the comics. While both certainly play big roles in every Secret Wars storyline in the comics, they are less important to Doom than the Beyonder, the godlike being who drives the first two Secret Wars stories from the 1980s, and certainly less so than Reed Richards, Doom’s classical arch-nemesis and the hero of the 2015 Secret Wars.
Rumors suggest that Doom will have a personal grudge against Steve Rogers, perhaps something involving Cap traveling across time to replace the Infinity Stones at the end of Endgame. But that still leaves the question of Thor, and why he would earn Doom’s ire? And what about Tony, does he get a trailer? And isn’t Doom’s whole thing that he hates Reed Richards, a guy who hasn’t even been on screen with him in the MCU yet?
In short, we probably won’t know what the teasers will be or what Doomsday will be until Marvel officially releases them. Until then, any attempts to see the future are doomed.
Avengers: Doomsday finally arrives to theaters on December 18, 2026.