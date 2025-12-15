It Sounds Like Marvel Is Cooking Up Something Big for Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Release

Doom is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But how it will come is still something of a mystery. And Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo aren’t helping things. The duo posted a strange image to their instagram with the hashtag #avengersdoomsday, a blurry black and white image with what appears to be a “V” in the center.

What does it mean? We have no idea. And it’s just the latest bit of confusing information in the lead-up to the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, rumored to be releasing with Avatar: Fire and Ash this Thursday.

Here’s what we do know so far about Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will star Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom, the arch-enemy of the Fantastic Four who will challenge the heroes of Earth-616 while dealing with Incursions, calamities across the Multiverse that lead to the destruction of multiple Earths. We know that several groups of heroes will appear, including the two sets of Avengers teased in Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, the Fantastic Four seen in First Steps and a variation of the Fox X-Men team, both of which will may or may not make their way to Earth-616. And we know that Doomsday leads into Avengers: Secret Wars.

And that’s about it. While the three Secret Wars storylines published in Marvel Comics might provide some clues about the overall plan, the casting of Downey Jr. as Doom completely changes the dynamics of the character. In the comics, Victor Von Doom is the despotic but beloved ruler of Latveria, who is driven by insane jealousy of his former University classmate Reed Richards. But not only was Doom absent from Fantastic Four: First Steps, save for a post-credit scene that was actually taken from Doomsday, but the Russo Brothers have said that there is a specific reason that Doom looks like Tony Stark, hinting at a connection between this version of the character and the MCU Avengers.