Avengers: Doomsday Seems Ready to Fix an Endgame Mistake in the Worst Possible Way

In fact, that’s the exact opposite reason that the scene doesn’t work. By bringing together all of its female heroes, Marvel clearly wanted congratulations for its portrayal of superpowered women. But instead, the scene highlighted just how few women they have on their superhero roster. And even then, some of these are stretches; as much as we all love Pepper Potts, she had only been Rescue for maybe five minutes in Iron Man 3.

Since then, Marvel has been much better with its treatment of female characters. Wanda actually got one of the best character arcs in the franchise with WandaVision, which ended with her finally becoming the Scarlet Witch… at least until she becomes a crazy villain lady in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Captain Marvel was joined by Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel, and the franchise added She-Hulk, America Chavez, Ironheart, Stature, the Kate Bishop Hawkeye, and more.

None of whom show up in Avengers: Doomsday.

Now, there are a few caveats to keep in mind. First of all, this clearly isn’t the entire cast, as we don’t see every character revealed to be in Doomsday, such as Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, let alone those rumoured to appear, such as Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man or Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Second, Doomsday isn’t trying to encompass all of the MCU in the same way that Infinity War and Endgame did. Just because they’re not showing up in this movie doesn’t mean that She-Hulk or Captain Marvel don’t exist, any more than it means that Hulk or Doctor Strange are gone for good.

More importantly, quantity doesn’t mean quality. Part of the problem with the Endgame scene is that many of those characters hadn’t been given enough development to earn a spotlight. Heck, Hope van Dyne had to spend an entire movie playing second fiddle to Scott Lang before she got to be the Wasp, and even then she was completely absent from Infinity War and Endgame until she showed up with the other women.

For all of its post-Endgame problems, the MCU has actually been pretty good at using its superheroines. Not only did Shuri get an upgrade to become Black Panther, but these later phases have also introduced the White Widow Yelena Balova and the Invisible Woman Sue Storm. Even better, all three of these women were the leads of their respective films, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.