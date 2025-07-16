Pocahontas: The Legacy of Disney’s Greatest ‘90s Mistake

The truth of Pocahontas is deeply un-Disney, but Walt Disney Animation Studios and director Mike Gabriel, under the guidance of then Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, decided that it would be the great basis for a love story in the fashion of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Furthermore, Katzenberg thought it would be a good candidate to help the studio win an Oscar.

At the time this had turned into a fixation for a company craving industry credibility and prestige following 1991’s Beauty and the Beast becoming the first-ever animated movie to be nominated for Best Picture. Katzenberg wanted to win the big one, and a historical drama rooted in America’s origins felt ideal. But this still had to be a Disney movie, and that meant songs, wacky animal sidekicks, comic relief, a big over-the-top bad guy, and a sweeping romance involving an adult Pocahontas who the animators based on Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington.

Pocahontas, the movie they made, is a mess. It distorts history into a cruel parody, further exacerbating the bastardization of the real story of a girl whose legacy was torn from her. As a kid, you don’t necessarily pay attention to that because it’s, admittedly, beautifully animated and full of solid Alan Menken songs (and one of his lushest scores). You see the Errol Flynn-esque white guy hero and want him to end up with a heroine who is dressed like a supermodel. It’s all a typical Disney movie. And that’s the problem. This is a story that has no business being treated like a Hans Christian Andersen or Grimm brothers fairy tale.

The philosopher Umberto Eco once described Disneyland as hyperreal, a place that took tourists back to a “fantastic past” and a carefully manufactured world that was both familiar yet not. It’s a place of “fake nature” and rules to follow. There nothing is truly real but still comforting in its own way. That captures the power of Disneyficiation perfectly: turning the prickly edges of history and culture into a soft and palatable alternative where beauty and joy come before the harshness of reality. So in Beauty and the Beast, for example, France becomes France, where the villages are picturesque and everyone carries around baguettes (and most people speak with an American accent).

This is tricky stuff, even before you delve into something as sensitive as American history and the genocide of First Nations people. Pocahontas makes the deliberate attacks on a native population into an oopsie-daisy misunderstanding perpetrated by one greedy man. Get rid of him, and the problem is over! It understands that there’s nothing Disney-esque or worth an inspirational tune about a teenage girl being kidnapped, or how the Powhatan people saw 75 percent of their community wiped out by measles and smallpox brought over by the settlers. Listening to a cartoon Pocahontas and her raccoon sidekick sing to John Smith about how what we need is peace and understanding leaves a bad taste in one’s mouth, because we know what actually happened next. Disney did too, but there’s no McDonald’s merchandising opportunities in talking about that.

Pocahontas made a lot of money in the summer of 1995 but it never became the Oscar darling Katzenberg hoped for (although it did win two statuettes for its music). It received a direct-to-video sequel in 1998 that further smudged away history, but its legacy is rather minute, especially when compared to its contemporaries like The Lion King, a movie Katzenberg ironically assigned to what he believed was the B-team (saving preferred animators for Pocahontas).