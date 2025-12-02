Fire and Ash Could Be James Cameron’s Final Avatar Film

By this point, no one in Hollywood would bet against James Cameron. For decades, Cameron has raised eyebrows by racking up enormous budgets for weird ideas like “a gigantic sequel to a grimy movie about a killer robot from the future” or “Fern Gully but in 3D.” And each and every time, Cameron is proven right, turning out movies that thrill critics and make tons of money at the box office. But there is one person who is showing doubt in James Cameron: James Cameron himself.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this movie will make money,” Cameron said of Avatar: Fire and Ash in an interview with The Town (via Inverse). “The question is, does it make enough money to justify doing it again?” And if it does not reach that level of profit, Cameron admitted that he’s “absolutely” prepared to walk away from the franchise.

That’s a shocking admission from a guy known for his force of will. It’s not just that Cameron projects garner huge price tags. It’s also that he does things that Hollywood common sense considers crazy. That’s how he made Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Titanic into such spectacles, and it’s why he put an Avatar sequel into theaters 13 years after the first one.

Even now, before Fire and Ash has even hit theaters, Cameron has two more movies in production, one slated to release in 2029 and the other in 2031. Those are big plans for a 71-year-old.