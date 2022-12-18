Avatar 2 Flips the Script on Steven Spielberg’s Most Important Blockbuster

Soon enough he’s joined by Jake, Neytiri, and a whole crew of Na’vi warriors riding on the backs of glorified water-dragons as they do battle with space-age naval vessels, gunners, and most crucially a speedboat commanded by Capt. Mick Scoresby (Brendan Cowell), a regular Ahab by way of Ricky Gervais.

Throughout much of the second act, old Capt. Scoresby has whined like a petulant child to Col. Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) about meeting quotas, sounding to our ears a bit like David Brent on a power trip as he boasts over the dead carcass of another tulkun he killed with his high-tech harpoon gun that’s built into the speedboat.

So to see him go head-to-head against the most dangerous tulkun, and in his last moments realize he’s lost when his arm gets trapped beneath one of the harpoons’ cables—ultimately being severed off at the joint, along with the harpoon gun as the tulkun pulls the boat to the sea below—is the one scene where every audience member cheered.

Truly, it’s as fist-pumping a moment as any in Avatar 2. However, it is also an intentional reversal of one of the most famous sequences in cinema, and one which paved the way for pictures like Cameron’s Avatar flicks—it’s a riff on Jaws, the first and arguably most important blockbuster Steven Spielberg ever made.

Forgive the admitted grandiosity of that last statement. After all, Spielberg is the director of more than a handful of influential and sensational Hollywood crowdpleasers that have stood the test of time. Raiders of the Lost Ark, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Jurassic Park (to name but a few) are all exceptionally well crafted event films that have admirers who number in the millions. And the filmmaker himself would seem to likely favor E.T. as his best tentpole since Spielberg has said on more than once that, along with Schindler’s List, he’s most proud of leaving the movie about Reeses Pieces-loving alien to his family.

However, Jaws is indisputably the first modern blockbuster as we understand them: a bonafide summer spectacle that was released wide across the U.S. on the same day (only the second film to do such a thing and the first to strike gold), and it immediately entered the pop culture zeitgeist. It made the then 28-year-old Spielberg a household name, and overnight showed Hollywood a new direction for mass entertainment. It also paved the way for more than Spielberg. A whole new generation of filmmakers like him started to come up… including Cameron.